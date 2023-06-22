Mystery surrounds photo and water bottle found on Bangkok bridge

Picture courtesy of กรอบรูป มุมกรอบรูป Facebook

A mysterious framed photo of a dead man along with a bottle of water was found on a pedestrian bridge over Phahonyothin Road, Bangkok, causing surprise among passersby and evoking various conversations regarding the event.

According to locals, a framed photograph of the deceased, accompanied by a drinking water bottle, was discovered on a pedestrian bridge on Phahonyothin Road in the Anusawari area of Bang Khen district. The frame stated the person’s name as Yi, born on January 1, 1983, and passed away on June 16, 2023. As a result, passersby on the bridge became shocked and curious about the sighting, and many people had chills running down their spines.

A vendor near the bridge revealed having no knowledge of who had placed the framed photograph. After learning about it from others, the vendor went to see the picture out of curiosity and confirmed its existence, expressing surprise that someone would leave such an item there. They also mentioned not recognising the person in the photograph, KhaoSod reported.

A homeless man residing on the mentioned bridge stated that he had not seen the framed picture before, but noticed it for the first time around 10am yesterday. Initial inquiries with nearby Bang Khen police officers and volunteer rescue workers revealed that they had not received any notifications or reports of a death case on June 16.

The strange discovery has left locals puzzled, yet no further information is available regarding the matter at this time.

