Heavy rain warning for 25 Thai provinces amid monsoon conditions

Heavy rain is expected to hit 25 provinces across Thailand, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a warning due to monsoon troughs today. Bangkok is among the affected areas, and residents are urged to be cautious of flash floods and overflowing streams.

The TMD forecast indicates that the monsoon trough is currently affecting the southern part of Thailand. This, combined with a low-pressure cell moving along the monsoon trough into the Andaman Sea, is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of the south.

Citizens in these regions are advised to remain vigilant against potential dangers from the heavy and accumulated rainfall, which can lead to sudden floods and rapid water flow, especially in hilly areas and low-lying regions near water channels.

Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are reported to be moderate. In the upper Gulf, waves reach heights of 1 to 2 metres, while in the lower Gulf and the Andaman Sea, waves are around 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves can exceed 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in regions with thunderstorms.

A separate announcement from TMD confirmed the official onset of winter in Thailand as of yesterday. However, the current weather patterns, with monsoons and heavy rain, highlight the transitional nature of this period.

Moreover, a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China is expected to extend over the upper parts of Thailand and the South China Sea. This will result in cooler morning temperatures and a slight drop in temperatures in the northeastern region, with isolated thunderstorms in the eastern and lower central regions.

Heavy rain

Residents are encouraged to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. Farmers are also advised to prepare and safeguard their crops from potential damage.

In northern Thailand, expect cool mornings with light rain in some areas, mainly in the lower parts of the region. The lowest temperatures range from 19 to 22 degrees Celsius, with highs between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. Mountainous areas will experience cold weather, with minimum temperatures between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds are expected at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the northeastern region, cool mornings and a slight temperature drop are forecasted, along with light rain in some areas, mostly in the lower parts. The minimum temperatures range from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures are between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius. The winds are from the northeast at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Central Thailand is expected to have cool mornings and scattered thunderstorms, covering 20% of the area, particularly in Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom. Minimum temperatures range between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, cool mornings and 20% area coverage of thunderstorms are predicted, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, with highs from 32 to 33 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds are anticipated at speeds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves about 1 metre high and 2 metres offshore in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (east coast) faces 70% area coverage of thunderstorms, with heavy to very heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures are between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures ranging from 29 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Northeasterly winds from Surat Thani upwards are expected at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves 1 to 2 metres high and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, easterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour will create sea waves about 1 metre high, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (west coast) anticipates 60% area coverage of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperatures are between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds are expected at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves about 1 metre high, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will see partly cloudy skies with 30% area coverage of thunderstorms. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius, with highs from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds are expected at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.