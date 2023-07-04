Heavy rain alert: 39 Thai provinces including Bangkok braced for potential floods

Picture courtesy of Brazil Topno, Unsplash.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued an advisory for continuous rainfall over many parts of the country. A total of 39 provinces, including the capital city of Bangkok, are expected to experience heavy rainfall, covering 60% of these areas. The Department has forewarned residents in these regions to be on guard for potential flash floods and land runoff from today onwards.

The TMD reported that the monsoon over the south west has gained intensity, covering the upper portion of the Andaman Sea and upper Thailand. This weather pattern, coupled with low-pressure covering over upper Vietnam, is causing increased rainfall. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are estimated to reach a staggering two metres in height. Meanwhile, both the lower part of the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are dealing with waves peaking at 1 to 2 metres.

Areas experiencing thunderstorms will have waves higher than 2 metres. The lower Gulf of Thailand’s seaward region is also under watch as waves are anticipated to rise to about 1 metre and reach 1 to 2 metres away from the coast. Marine traffic in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand is hereby alerted to exercise caution while sailing, particularly in thunderstorm-affected regions.

From today through tomorrow, upper Thailand is forecasted to witness widespread rainfall. Thunderstorms are predicted to affect 60% of the area with the risk of heavy downpours in several areas, reported KhaoSod.

For northern Thailand, areas including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Sukhothai, Tak, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun will experience extreme weather. Lowest temperatures are likely to range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius while the highest may measure between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds will blow at speeds ranging from 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected in Central Thailand where provinces including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi are at high risk. The lowest temperatures are likely to fall between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperatures likely to touch 33 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, for Bangkok and its vicinity, 60% of the area is expected to encounter thunderstorms. The lowest temperature is estimated to hover around 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, with the highest reaching 33 to 34 degrees Celsius. South-westerly winds will travel at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The effects of the rough weather conditions and torrential rain are poised to cause flash floods and lead to potential flooding in low-lying areas, particularly in areas near hilly terrains and waterways.