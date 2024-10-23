Cooler weather in north Thailand, rain persists in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Wathanyu Chomchuen, Unsplash

Weather conditions in Thailand are changing, with cooler temperatures in the north and northeast, while Bangkok and the east continue to experience rain. The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand face moderate waves. Travellers to the Philippines should check the weather before departing.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasted the next 24 hours from today, October 23, indicating that a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is now covering the upper northeast and will soon extend to the upper north and lower northeast. A monsoon trough is passing through the lower central region, upper south, and east.

This pattern decreases temperatures in the northeast by one to three degrees Celsius and brings strong winds. Thunderstorms are expected in some areas of the north and east, while heavy rainfall is forecasted in parts of the central and upper south. The public is advised to take care of their health due to these changing conditions.

Moderate waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, with wave heights of 1 to 2 metres in the Andaman Sea and about 1 metre in the Gulf of Thailand. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners in these regions should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

The tropical storm Trami is currently located over the eastern Philippines and is expected to move into the upper South China Sea between today and tomorrow. Those planning to travel to the Philippines should check the weather conditions before their journey.

Northern Region: Thunderstorms are expected in 20% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Tak, and Sukhothai. The minimum temperature will range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Cool weather

Northeastern Region: Morning temperatures will be cooler, dropping by one to three degrees Celsius, with strong winds. Rain is expected in 10% of the area, mainly in Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. The minimum temperature will range between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Central Region: Thunderstorms will cover 30% of the area with heavy rain in some parts, particularly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Songkhram. The minimum temperature will range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms will cover 40% of the area, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The minimum temperature will range between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will exceed 2 metres.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms will cover 30% of the area with heavy rain in some parts, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. The minimum temperature will range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius. Variable winds will blow at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will exceed 2 metres.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms will cover 20% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga. The minimum temperature will range between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius.

For areas from Phang Nga upwards, southwesterly winds will blow at a speed of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, causing waves to be 1 to 2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will exceed 2 metres. For areas from Phuket downwards, northwesterly winds will blow at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, causing waves to be about 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will exceed 2 metres, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Thunderstorms will cover 40% of the area. The minimum temperature will range between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.