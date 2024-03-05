Chon Buri hits dangerous 51.4°C heat index, TMD issues warning

Photo courtesy of iStock

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a severe heat index warning for today, March 5 and 6, with temperatures soaring to a scorching 51.4 degrees Celsius in Chon Buri province, placing it in the danger zone for heatstroke.

On March 5, the heat index, which is a measure that reflects the human body’s perceived temperature by combining air temperature with relative humidity, showed alarmingly high readings across several regions of Thailand.

The TMD anticipates the maximum daily heat index for March 4 to 6 to reach dangerous levels. The high relative humidity, which makes sweat evaporation more difficult, adds to the sensation of heat beyond the actual air temperature, which is not the temperature displayed on measuring devices or smartphones.

The northern province of Tak recorded a heat index of 39.9 degrees Celsius, which is considered a warning level, while Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeastern region registered 38.7 degrees Celsius, also at a warning level. Bangkok experienced a dangerous heat index of 48.1 degrees Celsius, and Trat in the eastern region reported a staggering 50.6 degrees Celsius, both of which are classified as dangerous. The southern province of Krabi recorded a dangerous heat index of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Tak’s heat index remained at a warning level of 39.6 degrees Celsius. Buriram in the northeast registered 39.4 degrees Celsius, still at the warning level. Bangkok continued to face dangerous heat with a heat index of 48.1 degrees Celsius. Chon Buri topped the charts with a life-threatening heat index of 51.4 degrees Celsius, while Phuket in the south was also in the danger zone with a heat index of 48.3 degrees Celsius.

The TMD has outlined four levels of health impact due to heat, according to the Department of Health. The watch level, with a heat index of 27.0 to 32.9 degrees Celsius, can cause initial symptoms such as fatigue, headache, heat rash, swelling from the heat, and muscle pain, possibly leading to heat cramps.

The “warning” level, at 33.0 to 41.9 degrees Celsius, increases the risk of heat exhaustion and heat cramps and may lead to heatstroke. The danger level, at 42.0 to 51.9 degrees Celsius, can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, with an elevated risk of heatstroke due to prolonged exposure to heat.

Finally, the extreme danger level, with a heat index of 52.0 degrees Celsius or higher, poses a very high risk of heatstroke from prolonged outdoor activities, reported KhaoSod.

