Ayutthaya temples at risk from flood damage

PHOTO: Temples in Ayutthaya closed due to floods. (via Thailand Posts English)

In Ayutthaya, about 70 historical sites and temples are at risk of collapse due to the heavy rains that have caused widespread floods all across the country. Ayutthaya is a province steeped in history and culture. Founded in 1350 and serving as the second capital of Thailand when it was known as Siam, the area is full of ancient historical sites and temples that are now in peril due to flood waters.

The director of Ayutthaya Historical Park said that they are doing all they can to protect the ancient structures from floods. Sandbag walls have been set up to protect the areas around historical sites and water drainage is being carried out as quickly as possible. But the water seeps through underground and that can still damage the foundation of the centuries-old buildings. The water erosion of the foundation could lead to a collapse.

Authorities are now waiting for a break in the rains and floods to try to survey the damage. Thai PBS World reports that ancient sites along the Chao Phraya River in Ayutthaya remain closed to the public due to floods, including Chaiwattanaram Temple and Pom Phet Temple.

And it’s not just the temples in Ayutthaya that are in trouble as tensions run high for residents in areas at risk of flooding. A confrontation occurred at a canal yesterday between two villages over how flood water would be diverted and how it would affect their neighbourhood. After 900 homes had already flooded, they argued that, if a sluice gate was closed, the flooding would only worsen.

But if the gate was not closed to divert water into the retention area that was running off into their neighbourhood, flooding would worsen in other neighbourhoods. Officials broke up the fight by agreeing to reduce the water released for a week to try to avoid further damage to the area.

