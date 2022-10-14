Connect with us

Weather

Ubon Ratchathani Zoo closed due to floods

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Ubon Ratchathani Zoo, seen here in dryer times, closed due to floods. (via Thailand Tourism Directory)

Thailand has been battered by heavy rains and flooding throughout the nation. In Ubon Ratchathani, the zoo had to close for the foreseeable future due to floods. While the rainwaters persist, officials at the zoo assure the approximately 600 animals living there are safe.

The director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand said that there’s enough food to take care of the animals in the zoo for about a month. They’ve kept the animal pens safe from flooding with strategic sandbag walls, though the tourist areas and the main entrance are partially underwater.

While the animals in the zoo are safe from being swept away or drowned in floods, there is concern that the standing water can lead to infection, especially among hoofed animals. Veterinarians from other zoos have already travelled to the northeastern province and additional food has been delivered to ensure the safety of the zoo residents.

The province is predicted to be flooded for another month while the Mun River is still high and continuously receiving water flowing downriver from Sisaket province, according to the Royal Irrigation Department. The water in the river is over half a metre higher than it was during the 2019 flooding, which was the worst flood in years for the province. As much as 5,000 cubic metres per second of water is flowing into the river currently.

According to Thai PBS World, more than 46,000 people have been affected in the province. Locals are complaining that they are sick of empty promises and slow updates. They just want the government to get to work draining water from the area as quickly as possible.

  • Avoid the floods and win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News57 seconds ago

Estate developer killed in Chon Buri trailor truck crash
Environment3 mins ago

PM Prayut avoids being pelted with rotten fish & faeces
Weather16 mins ago

Ayutthaya temples at risk from flood damage
Sponsored2 days ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Weather28 mins ago

Ubon Ratchathani Zoo closed due to floods
Hot News34 mins ago

North Korea’s Kim watching Russia’s Putin closely after nuclear threats
World38 mins ago

Hindu husbands’ day celebrated around the world
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News1 hour ago

Florida school shooter gets life in prison, avoids death penalty
Crime2 hours ago

Man used dating app to murder one woman, torture another
Economy2 hours ago

Thailand’s LTR visa needs reworking to attract foreigners
Thailand3 hours ago

8 Best Things To Do In Thailand | This is Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

More students from Thailand enter China
ASEAN4 hours ago

Bio, circular, green – Thailand’s BCG offers APEC sustainable economy
Koh Samui4 hours ago

Missing Russian man in Koh Pha Ngan believed found dead
World5 hours ago

It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism  
Tourism17 hours ago

Taiwan welcomes Bangkok travellers as first unrestricted flight
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending