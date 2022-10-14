Weather
Ubon Ratchathani Zoo closed due to floods
Thailand has been battered by heavy rains and flooding throughout the nation. In Ubon Ratchathani, the zoo had to close for the foreseeable future due to floods. While the rainwaters persist, officials at the zoo assure the approximately 600 animals living there are safe.
The director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand said that there’s enough food to take care of the animals in the zoo for about a month. They’ve kept the animal pens safe from flooding with strategic sandbag walls, though the tourist areas and the main entrance are partially underwater.
While the animals in the zoo are safe from being swept away or drowned in floods, there is concern that the standing water can lead to infection, especially among hoofed animals. Veterinarians from other zoos have already travelled to the northeastern province and additional food has been delivered to ensure the safety of the zoo residents.
The province is predicted to be flooded for another month while the Mun River is still high and continuously receiving water flowing downriver from Sisaket province, according to the Royal Irrigation Department. The water in the river is over half a metre higher than it was during the 2019 flooding, which was the worst flood in years for the province. As much as 5,000 cubic metres per second of water is flowing into the river currently.
According to Thai PBS World, more than 46,000 people have been affected in the province. Locals are complaining that they are sick of empty promises and slow updates. They just want the government to get to work draining water from the area as quickly as possible.
- Avoid the floods and win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Estate developer killed in Chon Buri trailor truck crash
PM Prayut avoids being pelted with rotten fish & faeces
Ayutthaya temples at risk from flood damage
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Ubon Ratchathani Zoo closed due to floods
North Korea’s Kim watching Russia’s Putin closely after nuclear threats
Hindu husbands’ day celebrated around the world
Florida school shooter gets life in prison, avoids death penalty
Man used dating app to murder one woman, torture another
Thailand’s LTR visa needs reworking to attract foreigners
8 Best Things To Do In Thailand | This is Thailand
More students from Thailand enter China
Bio, circular, green – Thailand’s BCG offers APEC sustainable economy
Missing Russian man in Koh Pha Ngan believed found dead
It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism
Taiwan welcomes Bangkok travellers as first unrestricted flight
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People1 day ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Guides2 days ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Politics3 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
-
World2 days ago
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare