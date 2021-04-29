Historical sites in Thailand closed until May 9 for Covid-19

In another step to help curb the rampant third wave of Covid-19 throughout Thailand, all ancient and historical sites will be closed until May 9. Director-general Prateep Pengtako, leader of the Fine Arts Department in Thailand, announced the closure, ongoing since April 26th and currently scheduled until May 9 depending on pandemic developments.

The decree included national museums, national archives, and any historical site that charges an admission fee to enter. In Bangkok, sites such as the National Library as well as the national archives are closed, and in Buriram, the historical sites of Prasat Phanom Rung in Chalerm Phra Kiat district and Prasat Muang Tam in Prakhon Chai district are shut. Around the country, Sukhothai Historical Park, Kamphaeng Phet Historical Park, Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ayutthaya Historical Park all will be closed until at least May 9.

One exception to the closures is for film crews that had already made prior arrangements to shoot photos or videos at historical site locations. Those with previous permission will be allowed to film but will be required to follow strict Covid-19 safety measures such as masks at all time and social distancing. They will be limited to 10 film crew members in any location as well.

Ancient and historical sites are the latest in a string of sectors that have been closed as Coronavirus infections hit record numbers exponentially higher than any outbreaks since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year. Bars and entertainment venues were the first to close after clusters from venues in Bangkok spread across the country, and other high-risk locations like markets have been often shut down. The Fine Arts Department hopes that these closures will slow the spread of Covid-19 infections by limited crowds in these historic sites.

In Bangkok and many other provinces the following locations are closed or restricted:

• Cinemas

• Water parks, amusement theme parks, inside and outside shopping malls

• Zoos

• Rollerblading and skateboard parks

• Snooker and billiards parlours

• Bowling alleys and video game shops

• Internet cafes

• Public swimming pools

• Exercise facilities and fitness centres

• Exhibition venue, Exhibition centre, Convention centre

• Museums

• Public libraries

• Plant nurseries

• Aged care facilities

• Boxing stadiums and boxing schools

• Martial arts studios

• Tattoo parlours

• Dance studios

• Horse racing

• Amulet shops

• Weight control clinics

• Health establishments, Thai massage and foot massage

• All kinds of sporting grounds

• Entertainment venues

• Service venues, meeting rooms, banquet rooms and other venues

• The opening of shopping centres from 11 am – 8 pm

• Beauty salons, hairdressers – may open but customers have to wait outside

• All types of sports competition fields

• Public parks and exercise locations

• Convenience stores open from 5 am – 10 pm

• No gatherings of more than 20 people

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

