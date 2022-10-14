Connect with us

PM Prayut avoids being pelted with rotten fish & faeces

A group of activists armed with rotten fish and faeces were ready to pelt Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as he visited flood-hit areas of Thailand yesterday. Fortunately, the PM’s entourage was tipped off about the planned attack and he avoided the activists lying in wait at a temple in Muang district

PM Prayut was scheduled to visit Wat Khemaphirataram before continuing to Wat Saeng Siritham in Pak Kret district, about 17 kilometres away. But the 68 year old’s route was changed to bypass the area where a number of anti-government activists lay in wait to throw excrement and rotten fish at the prime minister as he arrived.

General Prayut moved on to Wat Saeng Siritham where the visit was a little more warmly welcomed by the chairman of Tha It tambon administrative organisation, Preeda Chuepoodee.

The PM promised the government will allocate additional funds to improve the flood resistance of several provinces. Only this week the prime minister made known that 50 million baht had been put aside to boost flood defences as part of a bigger 500 million budget.

“While we wait for these projects to be completed, we must learn how to deal with the floods, especially those living in riverside communities.”

The PM believes he is answering the questions of residents concerned about the flooding situation and believes he is still popular with the Thai people.

“The residents still smile when they see me, which could only mean they understand what the government is trying to do.”

Nonthaburi’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said the water level around Nonthaburi Pier rose to almost 3 metres yesterday. As a consequence, a number of areas around the Rama V Intersection were under water.

Muang police urged drivers to avoid Rama V Intersection and closed the inbound and outbound ramps of the Rama V Bridge to ensure safety.

Pakapong Sirikantaramas, governor of Mass Rapid Transit Authority, announced a waiver of car parking fees at Khlong Bang Phai, Sam Yaek Bang Yai, Bang Rak Noi Tha It, and Nonthaburi 1 stations until the situation improved.

 

Shade_Wilder
2022-10-14 14:44
"PM Prayut avoids being pelted with rotten fish & faeces" Hmm... what an unfortunate turn of events; if ever there was a face that deserved being pelted with rotten fish and faeces...
ThaiEyes
2022-10-14 15:37
He’s trying to make good merit before the election. Too little, too late I’m afraid. He’s had 8 years even though the court’s decision reinstated him. 

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

