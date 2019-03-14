WARNING: Dengue cases four times worse than last year | The Thaiger

Hot News
WARNING: Dengue cases four times worse than last year
A nationwide alert has gone up about a big rise in Dengue cases across the country.
Hospitals nationwide are being ordered to set up emergency facilities to deal with the worrying rise in cases of dengue fever since the start of 2019.
Workpoint News reports that, in January alone, there were four times as many cases of the disease compared to January 2018 in Thailand.
Dengue fever can be fatal in some cases but is usually associated with high fever, aching muscles and joints, headache and nausea.
The Thaiger’s list of proven methods to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes HERE.
The Thai Public Health Ministry has held a crisis meeting with health care professionals nationwide to discuss what to do amid fears that dengue figures could exceed the cases in 2013 when there were 150,000 cases across the country.
According to Workpoint News, provinces in the lower part of the north-east principally Nakorn Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Surin and Sisaket, have been the hardest hit.
Measures to prevent the spread of the disease were discussed a the crisis meeting as well as management for hospitals facing a rise in cases. Emergency centres are to be set up in all provinces and people are being urged to clear standing water where the mosquitoes breed around their homes.
From January 1-March 5 this year there were 9,044 cases and seven deaths associated with Dengue fever. In January there was 5,555 cases – four times the 2018 figures.
The Thaiger urges people to pass this story on in the hope we can reduce people’s exposure to the Dengue virus carrying mosquito.
SOURCE: Workpoint News
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Air Pollution
Haze and poor visibility grounds morning flights into Mae Hong Son
The airline says poor visibility is a result of forest fires. It has cancelled at least 10 flights because of the reduced visibility.
Smoke haze has blanketed Thailand’s north, especially popular destinations Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son, for the past month.
Aviation chiefs say Mae Hong Son Airport has continued its operations because poor visibility occurred mainly in the mornings.
“Flights during other hours of the day can still operate as usual,” the airport explained.
Three airlines fly into Mae Hong Son Airport.
SOURCE: The Nation
Hot News
Court rules that National Park can limit numbers to Similan Islands
The Similan Islands national park will now be able to limit the number of visitors as a means to prevent ongoing environmental damage. This decision from the Supreme Administrative Court this week, overturning an earlier ruling from the Phuket Administrative Court.
The Similan Islands are a popular diving spot in the Andaman Sea off the coast of Khao Lak.
The ruling reverses an order of the local provincial Court last year which said a plan to limit numbers by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, was not legal.
Last October the Department announced plans to put a tourist ceiling of 3,325 tourists and 525 divers per day into the national park and that visitors couldn’t stay overnight.
Tour operators petitioned the Phuket Provincial Court to annul the limitations as it would severely affect their businesses. In December the Phuket Provincial Court issued an injunction against the visitor limitations but the Department appealed the ruling.
Now the Supreme Administrative Court has declared that tour operators were unable to present valid arguments against the Department’s attempts to curb visitor numbers and their efforts to protect the island archipelago against further degradation.
The higher court was critical of the Phuket Administrative Court’s ruling saying that its ruling would have led to ‘severe damage’.
Limiting tourist numbers at many of the Andaman’s tourist hot-spots has become a part of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation legal weaponry since closing down Maya Bay, but is facing a lot of pressure from local tour operators.
Entertainment
Another Yong bites the dust – K-Pop in crisis
Another K-pop star has been forced to quit their band after admitting he watched sex videos received from another idol. 29 year old Yong Jun-hyung is the third singer to be engulfed in the scandal sweeping South Korea’s squeaky clean music industry.
The member of boy band Highlight, formerly known as B2ST, admitted that he watched a video of singer Jung Joon-young having sex with women taken without their consent.
30 year old Jung was questioned by police after admitting he shared the footage with other men, including mega K-pop star Seungri, who is also embroiled in a sex-for-investment criminal investigation.
Both Seungri, a member of boy band BigBang, and Jung, have announced their retirement from show business earlier this week.
Yong “has watched the footage and had an inappropriate conversation with another artist,” the singer’s agency Around Us Entertainment said in a statement. They also announced that Yong will leave the band Highlight today.
South Korea has been battling a growing epidemic of so-called “molka”, or spycam videos, mostly of women, secretly filmed by men.
As well as secretly filming women in schools, toilets and offices, “revenge porn”, videos men take of themselves having sex with their exes or partners filmed without the women’s consent, is believed to be equally widespread.
Yong, who has also worked as a record producer and actor, previously denied allegations that he had been involved in the ongoing K-pop sex scandal.
Thousands of women protested in Seoul last year on several occasions against spycam and revenge porn videos, as part of the north Asian country’s ongoing #MeToo movement.
Highlight, formerly known as B2ST
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to see in Phuket, on a budget (2019)
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Alcohol ban this weekend and the following weekend of the election
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
31 year old British man stuck in Koh Samui hospital
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
Top 10 tips for tattoos in Thailand
American backpacker refuses to pay for girl he brought back to hostel, punches staff
WARNING: Dengue cases four times worse than last year
PM concerned over public safety in northern areas because of tropical storm warnings
Haze and poor visibility grounds morning flights into Mae Hong Son
Court rules that National Park can limit numbers to Similan Islands
Two men, 14 buffaloes killed in Phayao truck crash
Man charged over shooting death in Prachuap Khiri Khan, claims it was an accident
Another Yong bites the dust – K-Pop in crisis
Four South Koreans arrested over illegal online gambling business in Pattaya
Water shut offs to hit parts of Patong, Kata and Karon for a week
Truck carrying gas tanks overturns in Rayong
Forecast for poor air quality returning to Bangkok
Happy National Elephant Day – March 13
US grounds Boeing 737 MAX fleet after new evidence surfaces
Police claim they ‘had to kill’ north-east murder suspect
Monk allegedly rapes 78 year old woman in Krabi
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Election1 day ago
Alcohol ban this weekend and the following weekend of the election
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Finnish man found dead on chopper in Pattaya
-
Krabi3 days ago
German tourist bitten by snake in Krabi temple
-
Phuket3 days ago
Demolition order for illegal balcony at luxury villas in Ao Sane
-
South3 days ago
Bank evasive after 91 year old claims 5 million baht removed from his account
-
Hot News2 days ago
Body of baby boy tied to stroller found off Pattaya beach
-
Hot News3 days ago
Despite the dangers, Thai police chief says ‘OK’ to pickup passengers over Songkran
-
Phuket2 days ago
Motorbike driver killed after SUV runs red light in Koh Kaew, Phuket