Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand

Yesterday, Immigration Police arrested a Polish man in Koh Samui, southern Thailand, wanted on an Interpol red notice for assault and illegal possession of firearms.

He had overstayed his student visa by 36 days, which was cancelled by immigration on November 3 because he didn’t attend classes.

Surat Thani Immigration Police were patrolling the island in their Smart Control Cars, which use facial recognition technology when they spotted a suspicious-looking foreigner in a Big C car park.

Upon inspection of his passport, police found that 37 year old Michael Karim Wielebinski’s name was included in their list of foreigners whose permission to stay in the kingdom had been revoked.

Wielebinski entered Thailand from Malaysia via the Tak Bai Immigration Checkpoint in Narathiwat province on October 10, 2019, with a non-immigrant (NON-90) visa.

On January 7, 2020, Chiang Rai Immigration Office granted Wielebinskia a student visa valid until September 24, 2023. However, because Wielebinski stopped attending his language course at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University, Immigration cancelled his visa, effective November 3, 2022.

In 2017, Wielebinski was accused of assault and illegal possession of firearms in Poland. He did not attend court so Interpol issued a red notice for his arrest on October 15, 2017.

Surat Thani Immigration Police arrested Wielebinski under suspicion of, “being an alien whose permission to stay in the kingdom has expired (36 days),” violating the Immigration Act of 1979.

Police took Wielebinski to Koh Samui’s Bo Phut Police Station for further interrogation.

