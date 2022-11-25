Connect with us

Thailand

Immigration police round up visa overstayers in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand

Image via DailyNews

Koh Pha Ngan island in southern Thailand is so idyllic that some foreigners just can’t bear to leave, even when their visa runs out.

Yesterday, Surat Thani Immigration Police, and Koh Pha Ngan Provincial Police went on a tour of Thailand’s fifth-biggest island on the hunt for visa overstayers in the kingdom.

Three foreigners were arrested and detained at Koh Pha Ngan Police Station…

Police arrested Alexander Makevich, of Russian nationality, for overstaying his visa by 29 days, under suspicion of, “being an alien whose permitted entry into the kingdom has run out.”

Police arrested Ophelia Marie Miriam Jacque of French nationality, for overstaying her visa by 93 days, under suspicion of, “being an alien whose permitted entry into the kingdom has run out.”

One foreigner living on the island was found to have no history of ever having a valid visa in Thailand. Police arrested Kaew Inthong Laladwo Kham, of Laos nationality, under suspicion of, “being an alien entering and staying in the kingdom without permission,” violating Section 54 of the Immigration Act of 1979.

Commander of Immigration 6 Pol. Maj. Gen. Praphansak Prasansuk revealed that Thai immigration officials are ramping up their inspections on foreigners in Thailand.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Praphansak said that immigration officials are likely to investigate foreigners who, “behave inappropriately, break the law, put others’ safety at risk, damage property, or damage the image of the nation.”

The policeman asked for the public’s assistance with their crackdown on foreign criminals in Surat Thani province. If you see a foreigner committing any of the aforementioned offences, please contact Surat Thani Immigration at 0-7738-0881-2 or www.suratimmigration.go.th

Immigration is getting tighter all over the nation after Deputy Police Chief and former Chief of Immigration Pol. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn ordered a crackdown on foreign visa overstayers in Thailand.

One Chinese man arrested in Bangkok last week managed to overstay his visa in Thailand for an impressive seven years (2662 days).

 

