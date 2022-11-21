Crime
Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Immigration police arrested a Chinese man at a condo in Bangkok this morning who overstayed his visa by over seven years (2,662 days). He said he wanted to stay in Thailand because his religious beliefs are not accepted in China.
In the early hours of this morning, plain-clothed immigration officials – one wearing a “rasta baby” T-shirt – were patrolling the Bang Kapi area when they came across a “suspicious-looking” Chinese man standing outside a condominium building in Hua Mak subdistrict.
The officers inspected 35 year old Li Liang’s passport and found that he entered Thailand on July 24, 2015, on a 15-day visa which expired on August 7, 2015.
Li told police that he fled China after he was persecuted for joining the Falun Gong movement, a controversial spiritual movement considered a “heretical cult” by the Chinese state.
China accepts five religions, and Falun Gong is not one of them. Falun Gong is an offshoot of qigong and involves meditation, slow movements, and breathing practices.
The Falun Gong movement was founded by Li Hongzhi in 1992. By the late 1990s, officials estimated the number of Falun Gong practitioners in China at 70 million nationwide – rivalling membership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The CCP banned the practise of Falun Gong in China on July 20, 1999, stating that it was “opposed to the Communist Party”, “preached superstition” and was a “cult.” That year, security forces abducted and detained thousands of Falung Gong practitioners who they deemed to be cult leaders.
China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs said the Falun Dafa Research Society was “engaged in illegal activities, advocating superstition and spreading fallacies, hoodwinking people, inciting and creating disturbances, and jeopardizing social stability.”
Despite Falun Gong’s ban in China, it is estimated that between 7-20 million people in China still practise in secret.
Li Liang said he joined the secret Falun Gong movement and was caught and criminally charged. He said he was dissatisfied with both the Chinese state and China’s ruling system so he fled to Thailand on a 15 day tourist visa and never returned home in fear of persecution.
Immigration police charged Li with “being an alien who stayed in the kingdom without permission” for a total of 2,662 days.
Police did not say what was next for Li but it is assumed he will be sent back to China.
Li’s arrest comes after former Chief of Immigration Big Joke ordered the police force to crackdown on foreigners who overstay their visas in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Tourism BOOM, Flood-Resistant rice & World Cup! | GMT ON TOUR
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
PM Prayut predicts tourism boom from hosting APEC
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Road 3 in Nan: a picturesque new tourist spot
Kick-boxing Kent mum aims for Guinness World Record
3 Tips for Foreigners to Learn Speaking Thai ft. @ThaiTalkwithPaddy
Thai scientists develop flood-resistant rice
Donald Trump reinstated on Twitter after Musk tweet poll
Middle-aged Thai meth head bemoans falling customer-care standards
APEC Summit closes, Prayut declares success
Top 10 Things to See and Do in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand!
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida meet Xi, Peng Liyuan
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle17 mins ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
China4 days ago
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
-
Hot News3 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
Property3 days ago
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
-
Phuket4 days ago
New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
-
Thailand4 days ago
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands