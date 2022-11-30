Crime
Korean woman arrested for 5 million baht theft, 6-year overstay
A lesson that never seems to be learned is that, if you’re illegally overstaying in a country, try not to commit crimes and bring attention to yourself. A South Korean woman was arrested in Bangkok for stealing a car, bag, and watch valued at over 5 million baht from a South Korean friend. Both the Korean man and Korean woman were also on overstay and will be punished.
The woman was arrested on Sukhumvit Road according to an explanation from the Royal Thai Immigration Police yesterday. She was identified only as Ms Kim from South Korea. An arrest warrant had been issued for her in the Bangkok South Criminal Court two weeks ago on November 14.
When police caught up with her, they discovered that her passport stamp had expired 2,116 days ago. The South Korean woman had illegally overstayed her permitted time in Thailand by nearly six years.
Apparently, the theft was brought to light after a person, whom police described as her close male friend Mr Lee, was taken into custody for overstaying his passport stamp. It was not revealed if he had a short overstay or a monumental one like Ms Kim.
According to The Pattaya News, while being detained, Mr Lee told police that Ms Kim had stolen his car, his watch, and his bag. The total value of the stolen property was 5.3 million baht.
Now the South Korean woman is in double trouble, facing prosecution for theft as well as the second prosecution for her extremely long overstay. Police will first pursue charges against her for the theft accusations. After those legal proceedings have finished, she will be punished for her overstay.
At the conclusion of whatever punishment she receives for stealing the car, watch, and bag, Thai Immigration will deport the woman at her own expense. She will be permanently blacklisted from ever returning to Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand advises Indians to obtain visa prior to travelling to avoid long queues
Driver furious with Bangkok shopping mall after foreigner accidently causes damage to her car
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Korean woman arrested for 5 million baht theft, 6-year overstay
Japan is the No.1 tourist destination among Thais
10,000 Angkor Wat residents facing mass eviction
Parents seek justice after 4 year old child dies after mysterious fall at school
Popcorn promotion: people capitalise on all you can eat
Violent criminals in Thailand to be tagged for 10 years after release to protect women
Chiang Mai farmers ordered not to move pigs to prevent African Swine Fever spread
Truck overturns carrying 2,560 crates of beer in central Thailand
Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum
Driver surrenders to police after hit-and-run in Pattaya
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
UK summons Chinese ambassador after BBC journalist arrested covering Covid protests
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Don’t miss An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne this week
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police
Thai pro car racer fined 1,000 baht for writing-off Ferrari worth 25 million baht in Bangkok
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Drugs3 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Politics2 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Bangkok2 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Cosmetic Surgery2 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
-
Bangkok Travel1 day ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience