Connect with us

Thailand

British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying

Published

 on 

Photo by ศิริเกษ หมายสุข

A British man was arrested for overstaying his welcome in the Isaan province of Sisaket yesterday. He admitted to immigration officers that overstaying in the country was wrong but he loved Thailand so much that he did not want to leave.

The Sisaket Provincial Immigration Police were doing their rounds and checking on foreigners in the area when their database threw up the name of Michael McLaughlin. The 30 year old Brit had been in the province two months longer than he should have been. McLaughlin should have left the Land of Smiles on September 21, but loved it so much that he remained.

Immigration officers discovered Mclaughlin walking on the Ramkhamhaeng University-Sisaket Technical College Road in the Nong Phai sub-district.

He was taken to the Sisaket Immigration Office for questioning. The man acknowledged his crime to officers but said he loved the country, and Sisaket, and did not want to leave.

Officers were amused by his confession but the law is the law and they still had to charge him.

McLaughlin was charged with violating the Immigration Act by overstaying by 75 days which will result in a five year ban from entering Thailand and a fine from 500 to 20,000 baht.

The penalties for overstaying in Thailand are divided into two main types below…

Overstaying foreigners surrender themselves to the officers:

  • Overstaying less than 90 days will result in a fine of 500 baht/day (maximum 20,000 baht)
  • Overstaying more than 90 days will result in a one-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
  • Overstaying more than one year will result in a three-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
  • Overstaying more than three years will result in a five-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
  • Overstaying more than five years will result in a 10-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht

Overstating foreigners who are caught by the officers:

  • Overstaying from one day to one year will result in a five-year ban from entering the country and a fine from 500 to 20,000 baht
  • Overstaying more than one year will result in a ten-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand46 seconds ago

British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Thailand28 mins ago

Thai rapper ‘Milli’ makes BBC 100 Women 2022 list
Crime31 mins ago

Wife strangled to death by jealous husband in Chon Buri
Sponsored1 day ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Guides42 mins ago

Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Hot News1 hour ago

Koh Samui Christmas events lineup
Thailand2 hours ago

Another Taxi scam in Bangkok! | GMT
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

Man arrested for spycam porn, 39 videos feature Thai stars
Thailand16 hours ago

Is poor English proficiency holding Thailand back?
Thailand16 hours ago

Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | CAAT warns Thai VietJet for canceling three Phuket
Crime17 hours ago

Cat killer feels no guilt over sadistic act
Koh Samui17 hours ago

Koh Samui’s Moving Market – a hidden local treat
Visa17 hours ago

Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Politics18 hours ago

Thailand PM wants to groom successor in two years
Bangkok18 hours ago

VIDEO: Taxi meter rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending