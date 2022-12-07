Thailand
British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
A British man was arrested for overstaying his welcome in the Isaan province of Sisaket yesterday. He admitted to immigration officers that overstaying in the country was wrong but he loved Thailand so much that he did not want to leave.
The Sisaket Provincial Immigration Police were doing their rounds and checking on foreigners in the area when their database threw up the name of Michael McLaughlin. The 30 year old Brit had been in the province two months longer than he should have been. McLaughlin should have left the Land of Smiles on September 21, but loved it so much that he remained.
Immigration officers discovered Mclaughlin walking on the Ramkhamhaeng University-Sisaket Technical College Road in the Nong Phai sub-district.
He was taken to the Sisaket Immigration Office for questioning. The man acknowledged his crime to officers but said he loved the country, and Sisaket, and did not want to leave.
Officers were amused by his confession but the law is the law and they still had to charge him.
McLaughlin was charged with violating the Immigration Act by overstaying by 75 days which will result in a five year ban from entering Thailand and a fine from 500 to 20,000 baht.
The penalties for overstaying in Thailand are divided into two main types below…
Overstaying foreigners surrender themselves to the officers:
- Overstaying less than 90 days will result in a fine of 500 baht/day (maximum 20,000 baht)
- Overstaying more than 90 days will result in a one-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
- Overstaying more than one year will result in a three-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
- Overstaying more than three years will result in a five-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
- Overstaying more than five years will result in a 10-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
Overstating foreigners who are caught by the officers:
- Overstaying from one day to one year will result in a five-year ban from entering the country and a fine from 500 to 20,000 baht
- Overstaying more than one year will result in a ten-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Thai rapper ‘Milli’ makes BBC 100 Women 2022 list
Wife strangled to death by jealous husband in Chon Buri
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Koh Samui Christmas events lineup
Another Taxi scam in Bangkok! | GMT
Man arrested for spycam porn, 39 videos feature Thai stars
Is poor English proficiency holding Thailand back?
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Thailand News Today | CAAT warns Thai VietJet for canceling three Phuket
Cat killer feels no guilt over sadistic act
Koh Samui’s Moving Market – a hidden local treat
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Thailand PM wants to groom successor in two years
VIDEO: Taxi meter rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime3 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
-
Thailand23 hours ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Hot News2 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Thailand17 hours ago
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese