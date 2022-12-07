British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying

A British man was arrested for overstaying his welcome in the Isaan province of Sisaket yesterday. He admitted to immigration officers that overstaying in the country was wrong but he loved Thailand so much that he did not want to leave.

The Sisaket Provincial Immigration Police were doing their rounds and checking on foreigners in the area when their database threw up the name of Michael McLaughlin. The 30 year old Brit had been in the province two months longer than he should have been. McLaughlin should have left the Land of Smiles on September 21, but loved it so much that he remained.

Immigration officers discovered Mclaughlin walking on the Ramkhamhaeng University-Sisaket Technical College Road in the Nong Phai sub-district.

He was taken to the Sisaket Immigration Office for questioning. The man acknowledged his crime to officers but said he loved the country, and Sisaket, and did not want to leave.

Officers were amused by his confession but the law is the law and they still had to charge him.

McLaughlin was charged with violating the Immigration Act by overstaying by 75 days which will result in a five year ban from entering Thailand and a fine from 500 to 20,000 baht.

The penalties for overstaying in Thailand are divided into two main types below…

Overstaying foreigners surrender themselves to the officers:

Overstaying less than 90 days will result in a fine of 500 baht/day (maximum 20,000 baht)

Overstaying more than 90 days will result in a one-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht

Overstaying more than one year will result in a three-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht

Overstaying more than three years will result in a five-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht

Overstaying more than five years will result in a 10-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht

Overstating foreigners who are caught by the officers:

Overstaying from one day to one year will result in a five-year ban from entering the country and a fine from 500 to 20,000 baht

Overstaying more than one year will result in a ten-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht