Visa
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
The Philippines launched a Special Investors Resident Visa (SIRV) offering permanent residency to any foreigner who invests at least US$75,000 in business or securities.
The visa reaps more rewards for a smaller investment than Thailand’s 10 year Long Term Resident (LTR) visa, which hasn’t attracted as much attention as initially hoped since its launch last month.
Once a foreigner has invested in the Philippines, they are immediately awarded residency – something that Thailand does not offer. The SIRV holder, their spouse, and children can freely enter and exit the Philippines whenever they desire, forever.
Whereas, investors applying for a 10 year visa in Thailand are required to have assets worth 36.5 million baht (US$1 million), an annual income of about 3 million baht (US$80,000) per year, and an investment in Thailand worth 18.3 million baht (USS$500,000).
For pensioners to qualify for Thailand’s LTR visa, they need to be aged at least 50 years old and have an annual income of about 1 million baht and an investment of about 9.1 million baht (US$250,000).
Remote workers applying for the Thai LTR visa should be employees of qualified overseas companies with an income of 3 million baht per year or a personal annual income of 1.5 million baht, have a master’s degree, hold intellectual property assets or receive Series A funding.
The same goes for highly skilled professionals applying for Thailand’s LTR visa. They must bring in a similar income or hold a master’s degree in science and technology.
Malaysia is offering a 20 year Premium Visa Program (PViP) for an investment of US$220,000. The country also offers a ‘Malaysia My Second Home’ (MMSH), for anyone at least 35 years of age, which has liquid assets equating to around $320,000 and a monthly income of at least US$8600.
Cambodia offers the Cambodia My Second Home visa (CM2H) offering possible citizenship to any investor who generated US$100,000. Applicants must invest in property with the Khmer Home Charity Association. The visa offers a work permit, as does the Thai LTR.
The Philippines and Malaysian counterparts do not offer an automatic work permit.
Singapore is launching a five-year visa programme in January to attract foreigners earning around US$30,000. “Exceptional candidates” in sports, arts, science and academics who do not meet the salary criteria are also eligible to apply, under the Overseas Networks and Expertise (ONE) pass, effective January 1, 2023.
For more information on how to apply for the Philippines’ Special Investors Resident Visa click here.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
ฺThai boxer blackmails 20 women into sending nude pics
South Korea gives North Korea a warning
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Thousands join Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed
Nuan the cat feline good about upcoming APEC meeting
Bangkok area flood caused by 100 sandbags in drain
VIDEO: Shooting range employees save man from suicide in northern Thailand
Gold necklace theft on Pattaya Beach Road
Japanese man drowns near Phang Nga resort
Foreigners anger Chiang Mai locals for kissing in temple
Korean Air resumes two routes to Thailand
16 year old driving BMW crashes, killing young graduate in northeast Thailand
Murdered woman buried in 7 bags under expressway
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Foreign gang allegedly extorts Russian couple of crypto worth US$50k in Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Nasal spray to prevent Covid hits stores October 1
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cultural Activities3 days ago
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
-
Best of3 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
-
Thailand3 days ago
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
-
Environment5 hours ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand3 days ago
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand