Hot News
Pro-monarchy ‘dictator’ must be stopped from retiring in Australia, say Thai asylum activists
Exiled Thai activists are living in fear that a self-proclaimed “Van Helsing” “dictator” and pro-monarchy vigilante could be pursuing them in retirement.
Rienthong Nanna, a doctor and former army general, announced on Facebook that he plans to retire in Perth, Australia causing fear among those who now live there after fleeing the country after his vicious campaign.
Rienthong set up a vigilante group, the Rubbish Collection Organisation, in May 2014 to hunt down anti-royalists. He even announced that he was a “Van Helsing” type character that would “sweep away the rubbish.”
Van Helsing is a fictional movie character who hunted down monsters and vampires.
Victims of his crusade to crush anti-monarchists called on the Australian government to deny the zealot into the country, highlighting his cruel methods to use his loyal fan base on social media to help him track down critics of the monarchy and impose the severest punishment.
Picture of Krittanai Thepsai courtesy of Sydney Morning Herald.
Krittanai Thepsai fled the kingdom soon after the military coup in 2014. He was critical of the then king Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016. He was granted asylum in Australia after he was targeted by the Rienthong’s mercenaries.
Krittanai claims Rienthong posted personal information about him on social media, threatened to kill him and allegedly said his followers would break into his house in Chiang Mai and rape his 16-year-old daughter.
“I cannot believe Rienthong could get a visa to Australia.”
Another one of his targets, a former gym instructor in Bangkok, Pisarn Thanathavornlarp, left Thailand for Sydney after he was attacked about a social media post he made in 2014.
Pisarn said his comment was ironic and not a direct critique of the monarchy but after a Rienthong doxing he too had to flee Thailand for Australia after fearing lese-majeste prison charges.
“If Rienthong didn’t post, it wouldn’t have that much impact. Because it was Rienthong, strangers just came in and cursed me via Facebook. My life changed completely”
Pisarn questions how such an extremist would be allowed to visit or live in Australia.
“Who can guarantee that Rienthong, in this country, won’t try to do this again? Who can ensure he won’t try to crack down on people who are critical of the monarchy in Thailand?
“Since he’s the one pushing people out of the country, why doesn’t he stay in the country? You shouldn’t come here, you should just stay in Thailand.”
The 63 year old monarchist revealed his father bought some property in Perth in 1992 and he would like to split his time between there and Bangkok in retirement adding it “doesn’t mean I hate the (Thai) nation,” an accusation he has levelled at political opponents and those who fled from persecution.
“I am not migrating, running away from charges, seeking asylum or escaping jail. I only want to take my family to clean my parents’ house and keep it from deterioration.”
He announced to his 162,000 Facebook followers…
“A dictator like me is welcomed by the Australian government,” and added he would return to Thailand “whenever there was a threat to the throne.”
The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Age, contacted Rienthong and asked about his retirement plan in Australia. He simply said it was “fake news.”
On Facebook, he claimed there was an international network out to get him and prevent him from travelling to Australia, Europe, and the United States and that the Australian government should not believe what was said about him.
Several Thai activist groups have written to Australia’s ambassador in Bangkok, Angela Macdonald, calling for Rienthong’s status to be re-considered.
One letter stated…
“His use of social media is full of hate speech and dehumanisation of people who hold different values to him. His actions are clearly divisive, discriminating and against Australian values.”
Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a Thai academic and well-known royal critic living in exile in Japan said so many lives have been affected by his hyper-royalist actions.
“The list is long when it comes to the fascist behaviour of Rienthong, who has relied on [the] lese-majeste law to eliminate his opponents.
“His behaviour will not be tolerated in any true democratic countries in the world … which, as I assume, includes Australia.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pro-monarchy ‘dictator’ must be stopped from retiring in Australia, say Thai asylum activists
Father’s Day celebrated throughout Thailand today
Russian murder suspect arrested in Pattaya
6 months in, Bangkok Governor Chadchart rated highly
Bloody end to innocent celebratory nap
Officials seize 25 tonnes of illegal meat from Chon Buri factory
Raid roundup: Pattaya pubs, cannabis shops scrutinised
Loan shark sends goons to attack man in hospital and steal his car
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
Fire at Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall sends shoppers scurrying (video)
HISTORY OF THAI LOTTERY
Disruptive Phuket-bound passenger thrown off flight in Karachi
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Ari All Link is a must-attend skill-up workshop for Ari people
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
Sea turtle choked to death on plastic waste
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Phuket sees over 50,000 Russian tourists in past month
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Thailand4 days ago
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
-
Crime3 days ago
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
-
Crime22 hours ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success