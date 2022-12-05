Connect with us

Transport

A few good apples – Taxi drivers are not all bad

Published

 on 

Taxi drivers are not all bad. A Pattaya motorbike-taxi driver handed into police a foreigner’s wallet he found.

The wallet contained about 18,000 baht. Identification found inside the purse was Franz-Joseph (surname withheld), a German national. The wallet contained 320 euros (12,000 baht) and 6,150 baht (US$180).

The honest taxi driver, Amnuay Plungklang, contacted the media last week to publicise his find in the hope that its owner would claim the wallet he found on Soi Buakhao. The 49 year old Amnuay, who works at a taxi stand beside Big C Extra on Central Road, said he has found many wallets. He has never considered keeping the money or even asking for a reward. As always, he turned the wallet into the police.

Like most people, most taxi drivers are honest people and the actions of a few troublemakers tarnish the reputation of all.

In Bangkok recently, a Thai passenger overpaid his cab fare 1,000-fold. After accidentally transferring 253,303 baht for a 253-baht taxi ride, the driver returned the erroneous tip.

But it’s not all good.

There are stalkers…

A woman driver issued a warning to others after she was stalked by a taxi driver to her home in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. The cab driver denied the accusation saying he was hired by an unknown person to follow her.

And con artists…

A passenger filed a complaint to the police against an allegedly dishonest taxi driver in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok after he refused to return the 70,000 baht he found in the cab back to its owner. The taxi driver asked his friend to pretend the cash was hers and kept the money for himself.

Taxi drivers are not all bad, but some have to take the rough with the smooth…

A motorbike taxi driver from Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok in Thailand, won 12 million baht (US$345,000) in the lottery. Ek – who works in the King Kaew area of Bang Phli district – revealed that he chose the winning lottery number 375805 using the age of his ex-wife who sadly passed away just one week ago.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport12 mins ago

RTP urges Thai drivers not to ignore e-tickets, they’re real, not fake
Transport33 mins ago

A few good apples – Taxi drivers are not all bad
Hot News1 hour ago

Pro-monarchy ‘dictator’ must be stopped from retiring in Australia, say Thai asylum activists
Events2 hours ago

Father’s Day celebrated throughout Thailand today
Expats2 hours ago

Russian murder suspect arrested in Pattaya
Politics20 hours ago

6 months in, Bangkok Governor Chadchart rated highly
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
North East20 hours ago

Bloody end to innocent celebratory nap
Crime21 hours ago

Officials seize 25 tonnes of illegal meat from Chon Buri factory
Pattaya22 hours ago

Raid roundup: Pattaya pubs, cannabis shops scrutinised
Crime23 hours ago

Loan shark sends goons to attack man in hospital and steal his car
Election23 hours ago

‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Insurgency1 day ago

Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
Bangkok1 day ago

Fire at Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall sends shoppers scurrying (video)
Video1 day ago

HISTORY OF THAI LOTTERY
Transport1 day ago

Disruptive Phuket-bound passenger thrown off flight in Karachi
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending