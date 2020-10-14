Royalist hospital director threatened with fake gun | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Royalist hospital director threatened with fake gun
The director of Bangkok’s Mongkulwattana Hospital has brushed off an incident in which a man threatened him with a fake gun. Rienthong Nanna says the perpetrator probably has mental health issues, after the man showed up in the outpatient department brandishing a gun, which turned out to be fake.
“The man was arrested and charged with several serious offences, and the gun he carried turned out to be a fake. He probably has a mental disorder and wished to threaten me and the hospital staff.”
Rienthong is staunchly pro-Monarchy and claims to have received several threatening messages after creating a Facebook group in opposition to those he believes are guilty of lèse-majesté offences. He says one message threatened to send a gunman his way, but appears unfazed by yesterday’s incident.
“My security guards are ex-military and they knew right away that the man was carrying a fake gun. That’s why they chose a non-lethal approach to stop and apprehend him. I am assembling a team to find out the mastermind behind this, and I will keep the public updated.”
Protests
“Elevated risk of unrest” after 21 activist arrests, UN department says
Today’s pro-democracy rally in Bangkok poses an “elevated risk of unrest” after 21 protesters were arrested yesterday, according to an email sent to staff of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security. The email advising the staff to avoid protest sites was obtained by local blogger Richard Barrow and posted it on his Twitter page.
The pro-democracy rally was set to start at 2pm today at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, but some started yesterday, protesting a Royal motorcade which is also scheduled today to go along the protest route. Some protesters splattered blue paint on officers. 21 protesters were arrested on charges of placing objects in the road, using a sound amplifier without permission and creating a gathering of more than 10 persons “to do an act of violence, or an act that breaches the peace.”
Protesters were seen early this morning at Democracy Monument as well as counter protesters wearing yellow, appearing to be from the police and military due to their shirt logos and high-and-tight haircuts. The counter protesters walked in a straight line, blocking pro-democracy protesters who held their hands up in a 3 finger salute, a symbol for government resistance.
The UN office is near the Government House where the protesters say they plan to “set up camp” for possibly a month to put pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. The UN department says the rally may impact the access to and from the UN office.
“Given the outcome of the 13 October 2020 gathering at Democracy Monument and protests following the detention of 21 protesters, there is an elevated risk of unrest.”
The UN advises staff to avoid protest locations, which is expected to gather tens of thousands, to adhere by instructions by Thai authorities and to watch what they say, both in person and on social media.
“Refrain from any speech that is critical of the government and/or monarchy, both in person and online, as defaming the monarchy is punishable under Thailand’s lèse majesté laws.”
The United States Embassy and Consulate Thailand released an alert earlier this week advising Americans about the political rally, saying that while violence is not expected, “even peaceful demonstrations can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.”
“Avoid demonstration areas, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests. U.S. citizens should monitor locals news and social media reports before travelling to downtown Bangkok.”
According to the United Nations Department of Safety & Security, there is “an elevated risk of unrest” today following the detention yesterday of 21 protesters. In an email sent to their staff, they advise to avoid the protest site at the Democracy Monument #ม๊อบ14ตุลา#Thailandpic.twitter.com/1Lo2CjRV10
— Richard Barrow in Thailand 🇹🇭🇬🇧 (@RichardBarrow) October 14, 2020
SOURCES: Twitter: Richard Barrow| U.S. Embassy Thailand
Protests
Protest leader Arnon calls impromptu demo to push for release of activists
Anti-government protest leader Arnon Nampa took to social media yesterday to call on fellow activists to assemble at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre for a pre-protest protest. They are demanding the release of 21 arrested protesters who were rounded up by police yesterday whilst setting up for today’s scheduled rally around the Democracy Monument. In a live broadcast on Facebook, human rights lawyer Arnon called on activists to gather at the centre from 6pm.
His announcement came after officials arrested Jatupat Boonpattararaksa and 20 other protesters yesterday, during a gathering at the Democracy Monument in the capital. A mass rally has been set for today, with protesters expected to meet at the monument and proceed to Government House, where they will set up camp.
Officials have pointed to a planned Royal motorcade, scheduled to pass along the protest route, saying they need to keep the route clear. Protesters accuse them of using this to justify their actions in arresting the 21 activists. The timing of the royal motorcade, coinciding with today’s rally, announced back on September 20, is causing police headaches.
Police say Jatupat was arrested for his role in encouraging activists from the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen to assemble on Ratchadamoen Road, a route being used by the Royal motorcade. Nation Thailand reports that those arrested are in police custody in Pathum Thani, north of the capital.
They are facing 8 charges, including refusal to comply with an order given by an official, placing objects on a road or public place without permission, using a sound amplifier without permission, and creating a gathering of more than 10 persons “to do an act of violence, or an act that breaches the peace”.
Fellow activists responded to Arnon’s call yesterday, gathering in front of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and following protest leader, Parit Chiwarak, aka.“Penguin”, to the National Police Headquarters, where they remained until around 8.30pm last night.
They are expected to re-assemble at the Democracy Monument from at 2pm today.
Economy
Bangkok office rents drop for the first time in 10 years
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on Thailand, and the region’s, economy, Bangkok office rents and occupancy rates are expected to drop after consistent growth over the past 10 years, according to Colliers International Thailand.
It will be the first contraction in that sector since 2010, according to the property consultancy’s associate director of research and communication, Phattarachai Taweewong. He adds that it is one of the “roughest years because of political unrest.” Since July, pro-democracy protesters have been calling on an end to the military-run government and a rewrite of the 2017 Constitution.
The ‘political unrest’ is not a new topic in Thailand and Bangkok life, but the affects of the Covid-19 lockdowns and border closures since April have put the Thai economy into recession and forcing smaller and larger businesses to reassess their businesses and trim their costs, including Bangkok’s high rents.
Bangkok office rents and occupancy rates grew around 3 – 5% each year from 2011 to 2019, but after this year’s 3 month lockdown and business restrictions, rents and occupancy rates have fallen, and are forecast to continue to fall. The new office demand following the lockdown was mostly relocations to buildings with lower rent option with landlords prepared to deal. Colliers predicts that trend will continue until at least the end of the year.
“Many tenants are struggling with the business downturn. Some returned rental spaces to landlords. Others asked for a decrease in rental rates to save on costs… Landlords cut rents slightly to help tenants. Some offered a lower rent to retain existing tenants.”
HERE’sa perspective of the situation back in May this year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
