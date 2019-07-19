UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding” | The Thaiger

Hot News
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
As a follow up of the complaint about an overcharged van fare of 3,000 baht from Phuket International Airport to Kata by two Australians, a meeting was held yesterday between the driver, the tourists and a representative from the Phuket Land Transport Office.
They agreed, in the end, that it was all “a misunderstanding”.
The complaint about the expensive fare went viral an even got to the desk of the Thai PM. PM Prayut Chan O-cha ordered all departments involved to investigate and prevent the overcharging of taxi and van fares in the future.
(The Thaiger notes that Phuket’s expats and tourists have heard this rhetoric for decades with ZERO advances in the systemic problems)
Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the Karon Police Station, where the media were barred from attending. Following the discussions, the Phuket Vice Governor, Supot Rodruang Na Nongkhai, reported that after investigating the story from the two Australian tourists, it appears that they negotiated the taxi rate at the airport.
Naruemon Jampathong was the tout in the negotiations, who approached them in the arrivals hall and called the van driven by Poompat Chankaew to take the pair to Kata. The Vice Governor explained that the tourists and the taxi driver told police different stories regarding the price. The tourists said they were offered at 3,000 baht ride while the van driver said he agreed on 2,000 baht (which is still 400 baht above the advertised and signed price for a private van hire for the journey).
However, Naruemon was found guilty of entering the airport without a permit and the AoT has fined him 2,000 baht for this transgression.
Regarding the amount for the van fare, there were further investigation as the two sides have offered conflicting stories.
He noted that the PM emphasised to make justice for this case, especially to the Australian tourists and also to prevent these types of incidents in the future. The taxi driver told the media that, as soon as he was made aware of the controversy, he rushed to Karon Police Station to report in person to the police that he only charged them 2,000 baht, which was the negotiated price and the passengers were willing to pay as they didn’t want to wait for the van to be filled up (with other paying passengers – usually charged 200 baht each, as advertised and signed around the arrivals area).
He insisted there was no mention of a 3,000 baht fare. However, in the end, police called the tourists and the driver for another round of talks. This time, according to police, both sides agreed that they negotiated for a 2,000 baht fare and the complaint was “all a misunderstanding”.
The taxi driver was taken by police to the airport to pay the fine for picking up passengers at the airport without a permit.
Bangkok
Tweet forces Suvarnabhumi immigration to explain long lines
PHOTO: Travel Daily Media
“Suvarnabhumi hell for tourists. Look at queues today. Never seen this long.”
In response to English-language teacher Andrew Biggs complaining about the long queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Immigration Bureau says it had already mobilised more personnel to facilitate immigration clearance.
Biggs, the owner of Andrew Biggs Academy and co-director of andrewbiggs.com, an English language-learning website for Thais, posted a Twitter message in Thai on Wednesday: “Suvarnabhumi hell for tourists. Look at queues today. Never seen this long.”
“Several counters are closed during rush hours. Don’t understand.”
The day after Biggs posted another Twitter message in Thai.
“Suvarnabhumi is not hell but it is the gateway to our beloved Thailand. Yesterday, I was very dissatisfied with what I saw because I was worried about Thailand’s image in the eyes of foreign tourists who have just arrived. I would like to ask the authorities to consider this issue and I believe we could solve it.”
Pol Colonel Choengron Rimpadee, deputy commander of Immigration Police Division 2 and spokesman of the division, responded yesterday saying he ordered an inquiry into the issue. He noted that Biggs had arrived at the same time as 44 flights with 4,500 passengers between noon and 2pm.
“Immigration Police Division 2 always mobilises all its immigration officers to be stationed at all counters in all zones to speed up clearance of arriving passengers when many flights arrive at the same time.”
Each immigration officer is in charge of carrying out seven steps for immigration clearance: checking each passenger’s face with the passport photo, checking visas, checking possible blacklisting, scanning fingerprints, taking a photo, stamping the entry approval, and interviewing the passenger. He said each immigration officer took about 50 seconds to handle a passenger’s clearance.
“During rush hours, the immigration counters at Suvarnabhumi Airport could clear about 2,000 passengers within an hour, but the immigration officers also had to be on alert for foreign criminals trying to pass themselves off as tourists, and many passengers were not allowed to enter the Kingdom.”
He said their inquiry found that Biggs had waited for about an hour to pass through an immigration counter.
He said Biggs used a Bus gate, coming by a bus from his plane to the arrival terminal at 1.01pm. He said Biggs started waiting in his queue at 1.06pm and he passed through the counter at 2:06pm.
Choengron said the hall where Biggs had waited for immigration clearance could accommodate some 500 passengers but some 20 flights arrived at nearly the same time and hence more than 1,200 passengers had to wait in queues in the hall, causing the lines to extend beyond the hall.
He added that officials managed to shorten the lines within 30 minutes.
A spokesperson for the Immigration Police Division 2 added that the bureau had contingency plans to handle the overwhelming number of passengers arriving at the same time. For example, officials resting after their shifts are called in urgently to help, and volunteers are also called in to advise passengers on filling the immigration forms.
The spokesman said the bureau appreciated Biggs’s concerns and would invite him for consultation and his opinions would be referred to when the bureau consults with other concerned agencies on how to deal with long queues at the airport.
(The Thaiger notes that the additional process of taking imprints from each finger and the thumbs adds another 20-30 seconds to the processing time of each passenger)
Original story: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial
Bangkok Expressway has started a 3 month trial run of the extension of the Blue Line train service from Hua Lampong station to Bang Kae station.
Thai PBS report the the Blue Line, between Taopoon terminal and Bang Kae, is expected to be officially launched at the end of this month. Another extension of the same line from Taopoon to Tha Phra, which has nine stations, is expected become operational next March.
The MRT governor Pakapong Sirikanthamat says he will announce whether the three-month trial from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae will be free of charge at a press conference.
The opening of the two extensions, between Hua Lampong and Bang Kae and between Taopoon and Tha Phra, will make the Blue Line a Circle Line covering both inner Bangkok and its suburbs.
The entire distance of 47 kilometres includes 38 stations and travelling time along the whole line is estimated at one and a half hours at an average speed of 35 kph. The train fares will remain unchanged, ranging from 14 to 42 baht.
The service on another extension from Taopoon to Tha Phra, which is tentatively scheduled to launch next March, is expected to add a further 100,000 commuters a day, bringing the total number of people using the Circle Line to between 400,000 and 500,000 a day.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Phang Nga
Phang Nga Governor puts region on alert for flash flooding
Phang Nga’s governor Siripat Pattakul has ordered all government agencies in the southern province to be on alert after surface run-off from a mountain flooded a village in Takua Pa district early this morning.
Following hours of heavy rains, the run-off from Khao Lak-Ram Ru mountain flooded Moo 3 village in Tambon Khuek Khak at 3 am. The floodwaters, about 50 centimetres deep, inundated some 500 metres of the Takua Pa-Thay Muang road in front of the Bang Niang market.
Only one lane of the road was passable. The water rose very fast, partially flooding many houses in the village. The governor instructed all agencies in the province to be on the alert for e more run-offs and landslides and instructed them to inform local residents to monitor latest reports from the provincial administration.
The weather is expected to improve over the next two days with less predicted int he forecast.
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
Tweet forces Suvarnabhumi immigration to explain long lines
Bangkok’s Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial
Phang Nga Governor puts region on alert for flash flooding
National agenda will be prepared for dugong conservation in Thailand
Controversial “Law of the Jungle” episode in Thailand pulled by South Korea’s SBS
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
British expat arrested over dog attack in Phuket. 15 year old dog ‘ok’.
Thailand’s tourism copes with surging baht headache
43 year old British man arrested over Phuket dog attack
UPDATE: Thai PM tells Phuket people to “stop ripping off tourists”
New Thai Tourism & Sports Minister has a wish-list to improve tourism
UPDATE: Search for Filipinos lost off Freedom Beach, Phuket
Fire destroys 12 shops in Patong market
TMD issues a new weather warning for tropical storm Danas
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Expats4 days ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
- Expats2 days ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
- Crime3 days ago
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
- Phuket1 day ago
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
- Pattaya3 days ago
Document agent nabbed in Pattaya for helping foreigners get driving licences
- Environment2 days ago
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north