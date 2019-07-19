British expat arrested over dog attack in Phuket. 15 year old dog ‘ok’. | The Thaiger

Crime
British expat arrested over dog attack in Phuket. 15 year old dog ‘ok’.
PHOTO: Shop surveillance footage of the attack
A British expat, Mervyn “Merv” Harding, has now been charged over his attack on a 15 year old dog outside a massage shop in southern Phuket on Tuesday. CCTV footage caught the man parking his motorbike, pulling a metal rod from under the bike seat and then repeatedly beating the animal as it tried to run away.
43 year old Harding, from Plymouth in the UK, will now have to remain in custody after being refused bail at a hearing at the Phuket Provincial Court this morning. He turned himself into police and admitted to beating the dog in the southern Phuket town of Nai Harn.
Harding has admitted one charge of animal cruelty, one charge of trespassing and one charge of destroying property.
The shopowner, Yupaporn Keawduangdee, came out from the back of the shop to find her dog cowering on the ground with blood coming from its mouth. Tuesday was a Buddhist holiday in Thailand.
“Instead of going to the temple, I have to go to the police station.”
The old dog was a rescue pet that Yupaporn rescued following the Phuket tsunami in 2004 when he was only a puppy.
“He has been loyal and good to everyone. Now he’s old and weak and doesn’t deserve this in his final days.”
Shop and dog owner Yupaporn Keawduangdee
SOURCES: twnews.co.uk | mirror.co.uk
Crime
43 year old British man arrested over Phuket dog attack
PHOTO: Facebook/Naiharn Beach Dogs
Mervyn Harding, a 43 year old British expat, has ben charged over animal cruelty after he was identified on CCTV attacking a dog with a long rod on Tuesday morning (July 16).
He was charged after attacking the dog in front of a massage shop near Nai Harn Beach around 7am on Tuesday. Police started investigating the case after the video was posted online.
The video shows the man arriving at the scene, taking the rod from his motorbike, then violently beating the dog. The man told police that he had beaten the dog as revenge because it had attacked his dog.
He appeared at the Phuket Provincial Court today Thursday). Bail was refused on request from the police and he is currently detained pending a court hearing. Police estimate it could take up to two months before his case reaches court for a hearing on animal cruelty and trespass charges.
The Thaiger has decided not to share the video of the incident.
Bangkok
15 year old Thai student dies following attack in SOTUS hazing tradition
PHOTO: Anti-hazing activist Panuwat Songsawatchai/Facebook
Khaosod English is reporting that a high-school student, who was in a coma following ritual hazing at a Nakhon Pathom school, has died today.
Pisit Kumniw, a 15 year old student at the Phra Pahtom Wittayalai School, in Nakhon Pathom north-east of Bangkok, allegedly died from injuries sustained from hazing by senior students in a class three years higher than Pisit.
An anti-hazing activist Panuwat Songsawatchai (above) reports that on June 28 Pisit was assaulted in a hazing tradition called ‘SOTUS’, and was to receive a special bracelet after getting kicked three times.
SOTUS stands for Seniority Order Tradition Unity Spirit. SOTUS hazing often involves mental and physical abuse that occasionally results in critical injuries and fatalities in the past. ‘SOTUS: The Series’ has also been made into a TV show produced by GMM TV in Bangkok.
One of his three attackers was charged over the incident on July 10. Panuwat speculates that the death may be another case of the well-connected people “getting off the hook”.
“Two of the alleged attackers are sons of policemen and have not been charged at all.”
“Police only interviewed around 10 witnesses,” Panuwat told Khaosod English.
In July 2018, three senior classmen were charged with grievous bodily harm for kicking a Bangkok university freshman until his spleen burst. In 2014 a 16 year old student died from hazing activities that involved being kicked at the beach.
SOURCE: KhaosodEnglish
Bangkok
Bangkok drug gang nabbed for selling Pattaya tourists illicit drugs
PHOTO: 77kaoded
Three men have been arrested in Pattaya and 833 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 6,700 methamphetamine pills seized. Police also seized a car and two motorcycles.
Three Thai men – 23, 29 and 35 year old – were arrested and charged with possession of Category One drugs with intent to sell. Daily News reports that the three man gang was based in Bangkok but sold to tourists in Pattaya.
Pattaya police set up a sting on Viphavadee – Rangsit road nabbing one of the three with a quantity of ‘ice’. This arrest led to the Indy Market in Suksawat Road where another arrest was made of a man with a quantity of ‘ice’. The arrests finished in a nearby room where the third man was arrested with the remaining methamphetamine pills.
One of the three, 25 year old ‘Golf’, had prior convictions over drug dealing in 2006 and 2012.
SOURCE: 77kaoded | Daily News | ThaiVisa
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
British expat arrested over dog attack in Phuket. 15 year old dog ‘ok’.
Thailand’s tourism copes with surging baht headache
43 year old British man arrested over Phuket dog attack
UPDATE: Thai PM tells Phuket people to “stop ripping off tourists”
New Thai Tourism & Sports Minister has a wish-list to improve tourism
UPDATE: Search for Filipinos lost off Freedom Beach, Phuket
Fire destroys 12 shops in Patong market
TMD issues a new weather warning for tropical storm Danas
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
15 year old Thai student dies following attack in SOTUS hazing tradition
Search continues off Phuket’s Freedom Beach for two missing Filipinos
Bangkok drug gang nabbed for selling Pattaya tourists illicit drugs
BMW speeds away as policeman tries to hang on at Bangkok toll booth
Residential projects launched in June up, but sale 15% lower than May
Former BRN negotiator slams Thailand as being insincere at peace talks
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Expats4 days ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
- Expats2 days ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
- Crime3 days ago
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
- Phuket18 hours ago
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
- Pattaya3 days ago
Document agent nabbed in Pattaya for helping foreigners get driving licences
- Laos4 days ago
Heading south at speed: The China–Laos railway