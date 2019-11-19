Wedding bus burns, passengers unharmed in Chai Nat | The Thaiger

Thailand
Wedding bus burns, passengers unharmed in Chai Nat
A chartered bus from a wedding was gutted by fire on Sunday in central Chai Nat Province. All 46 bus passengers escaped unharmed, according to police. The bus caught fire on the highway in Chai Nat, forcing all the passengers and the driver to urgently evacuate.
One passenger told Thai media the bus had taken the groom and guests to the bride’s hometown in Phitsanulok province. But on the return trip, smoke started coming out of the bus’s air conditioning vents. Fire then followed, forcing the bus driver to pull over and evacuate his passengers.
It took firefighters from Chai Nat and Nakhon Sawan provinces 45 minutes to put out the blaze that completely engulfed the vehicle.
The driver says the fire might have started from the malfunctioning cooling panel. He said the company would take full responsibility for the damage. But police and forensic experts are investigating the cause of the blaze and plan to press charges against the driver.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Air Pollution
Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today
It’s a list you don’t want to be on the top of.
The Air Visual website is reporting that Bangkok’s air pollution level stands at 136, with PM 2.5 level at 57.8 micrograms per cubic metre, making the Thai capital the 12th on the list of cities today with the worst air pollution in the world. Chinese and Turkish cities constantly rank in the top five cities in the world for poor air quality.
(Since this story was written, the air quality in Bangkok has improved to around 60-80 as of 1pm Tuesday, Some industrial areas to the west and east of the city are still between 102-159.)
The figures are according to the US AQI standard.
Air Quality Index is a standard that indicates the quality of air and the level of pollution…
• Level 0-50 means good air quality, 51-100 means moderate quality
• 101-105 will start affecting sensitive groups
• 151-200 is slightly harmful to health
• 201-300 is highly harmful
• 301-500 means extremely dangerous level
Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Department reports that air quality in Bangkok and its perimeter is currently hovering between ‘moderate’ quality to ‘starting to affect health’. The Thai safety limit for 2.5 micron particles per cubic metre is 50 micrograms while the safety limit for AQI is 100.
The PCD also reports fine PM2.5 particulate dust higher than s’normal’ at 27-53 µg/m3 on Din Daeng Road in Din Daeng district and in Krathumbaen district in Samut Sakhon.
SOURCE: The Nation
Events
“He comes in peace”, Thai bishop says pope’s visit will build bridges
Pope Francis will begin a three-day trip to Thailand tomorrow, with the deputy secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand declaring the visit a pilgrimage of peace.
Thai PBS World reports that Monseigneur Wissanu Thanya-anan says the visit is not just for Thai Catholics but for people of all religions.
“Pope Francis is a bridge-builder, a prophet who is a bearer of an auspicious message to all.”
The Pope’s visit to Thailand and Japan begins with his arrival in Bangkok tomorrow. On Thursday morning he will speak at Government House, where he will meet with the PM and other government officials, as well as representatives from civic organisations and diplomats.
Later on Thursday His Holiness will visit Wat Rachabophit, where he will meet with the Buddhist Supreme Patriarch, before heading to St Louis Hospital to visit patients and medical staff. That night he will have an audience with His Majesty the King at the Royal Palace and attend a mass at the National Stadium.
On Friday, he is due to meet clergymen and other religious figures at St Peter’s parish, before heading to the Shrine of Blessed Nicholas Bunkerd Kitbamrung to meet with the bishops of Thailand and members of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.
Later on Friday, the Pope will have a private meeting with Society of Jesus members, as well as meeting Christian leaders and leaders of other faiths at Chulalongkorn University. That evening, he will attend a mass for young people at Assumption Cathedral.
The Pontiff’s visit is the second time a pope has visited Thailand, following the 1984 visit of Pope John Paul II.
Monseigneur Wissanu says the Pope’s visit will emphasise peace and harmonious co-existence at a time when many parts of the world are dealing with conflict and disorder. He adds that Pope Francis applauds Thailand’s open society and tolerance for religious diversity.
“This an era that people of all faiths must walk together to face the challenges.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Economy
Eat, Shop, Spend campaign – Phase 3 full, unless you’re over 60
A Thai government spokesperson says Phase 3 of the hugely popular economic stimulus program “Eat, Shop, Spend” (Chim Shop Chai), is now fully subscribed, although spaces still remain open to allow those Thais over 60 to sign up.
The Nation reports that 1.5 million people registered for the scheme between November 14 and 16. A special quota was made available on November 17 for those aged over 60, with another 90,175 people having signed up to date.
Anyone over 60 who is interested in registering for the scheme can do so between 8am-6pm, every day. Thai seniors can also visit their nearest Krung Thai bank if they need assistance in signing up.
Since September 27, over 11,700,000 people who signed up to the scheme to boost domestic spending have spent over 13 billion baht between them, which was in line with the government’s expectations.
The government says it has also made improvements to its E-Wallet Channel 2 app, extending the validity period until the end of January 2020, and speeding up the issue of cashback rewards in return for spending.
The Chim Shop Chai stimulus packages have been launched to promote domestic tourism, for Thais. Three separate programs have been hugely popular and over-subscribed. The Phase 1 stimulus offered 1,000 baht to travellers, if they spent if outside their province of residence.
SOURCE: The Nation
