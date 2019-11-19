Thai government might buy private pot – Health Minister | The Thaiger

Politics
Thai government might buy private pot – Health Minister
After years of speculation, some members of the coalition Thai government are pushing efforts to allow Thais to grow up to six cannabis plants for sale to the government for medical marijuana. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he is pushing for the Government to change laws to allow the medical use of marijuana freely.
“We have confidence that marijuana will be among the major agricultural products for Thai households. We are speeding up the changes. But there is a process.”
In September, Anutin hinted that… “In the near future, families will be able to plant cannabis in their back gardens like any other herb.”
Thailand has built what the government describes as the largest, industrial scale medical marijuana facility in Southeast Asia.
In September, Maejo University researchers planted 12,000 marijuana seedlings in Chiang Mai while officials watched. They expect the plants will produce medical marijuana within six months, according to the Asia Times.
“The university will be a centre where ordinary people can learn how to plant and grow good quality cannabis. Cannabis is not political; it’s a product that can benefit people’s health,” according to Anutin.
While claiming cannabis is not a political issue, he caused a stir before Thailand’s general election in March, campaigning for legalising of household cultivation. He led his Bhumjaithai party’s campaign by promising each household could cultivate six marijuana plants. The Bhumjaithai party is now a vital part of the ruling coalition – without their votes the Palang Pracharat party would have not been able to form a government.
Anutin told voters before the election that the sale of each mature plant could earn up to 2,225 US dollars. A household could earn 13,350 dollars for selling six plants. An alluring thought, considering the average annual Thai salary is reportedly 8,200 dollars (24,000 baht per month) annually .
But experts caution that not every plant will produce medical grade cannabis, and the ones that do are hard to cultivate. Amateur cultivators might produce low grade plants, but without tending to the plants and investing nutrients and proper lighting equipment, the flowers produced might not qualify for medical use, purchasable by the government.
If recreational cannabis is allowed though, private growers could earn more with less quality control. But legislators warn there is a lot of legal distance between the current situation and the legalisation of recreational cannabis.
Anutin predicts fully legalised marijuana could be a more lucrative crop than rice, sugarcane, tapioca or rubber in the kingdom’s mostly agrarian economy.
Anutin believes Thailand could gain a competitive advantage by creating niche strains for export. Recreational cannabis remains illegal in the kingdom, with punishments including imprisonment.
“Does Thailand plan to continue swinging between military coups and civilian rule?” Thanathorn
PHOTO: asia.nikkei.com
“It is about time we make some noise and guide our society out of this cycle.”
Appearing at the Thai Constitutional Court, in defence of his media shareholding case, Future Forward’s party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit used his written closing statement to ask judges if they were happy for Thailand to continue swinging back and forth between civilian rule and military coups.
Thai PBS World reports that Thanathorn, who held a significant share in the V Luck Media company, says the company closed down on November 26 last year, prior to the Royal Decree on January 23 which announced a general election for March 24.
He insists it was not a media company, saying its magazines had nothing to do with politics and were not politically biased in any way. He points out that the magazines produced by the company included such publications as Who magazine, for which V Luck produced the last issue, along with an in-flight magazine for Nok Air and Wealth magazine for Siam Commercial Bank.
Thanathorn claims that the reason he’s had to defend himself in court is not really due to his stake in a media company, but because he dared to challenge the junta’s stranglehold on Thai politics. He says he created the Future Forward party by following proper legal procedure with the aim of amending the Constitution by peaceful and legal means.
“I have a dream that everybody is equal and there is rule of law, a dream of Thailand being prosperous and with no more coups. Is having these dreams a cardinal sin?”
Thanathorn says he’ll accept the court’s findings when it delivers its verdict on November 20 but that he plans to continue trying to fulfill his political aims, asking the judges if they really want to see the country continue back and forth between military coups and civilian leadership.
“Several judges are over 70 and have gone through several coups, while I was born in 1978 and have been through four coups. Do we want society to carry on like this? It is about time to review our history over the past ten years. It is about time we make some noise and guide our society out of this cycle.”
Thai PM will sit down with rebel members of coalition
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is again being forced to sit for chats with leaders of the 20 coalition parties to patch up differences ahead of a no-confidence debate being brought against the fragile government. The no-confidence debate is likely to happen early next month.
Given the close numbers between the multi-party government and the opposition, a full quorum for the coalition will be necessary to defeat any no-confidence motion.
The headlines emerge every few weeks as some of the smaller coalition members break ranks and vent their frustration over broken promises and lack of consultation.
An executive of the ruling Palang Pracharath coalition, and Digital Economy and Society Minister, Buddhipongse Punnakanta, says the PM will choose a date for the meeting. He insisted all coalition partners remain on ‘Good terms”.
He also hosed down rumours that members of Palang Pracharat had back-stabbed the Bhumjaithai Party’s secretary-general, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.The Bhumjaithai Party are a controversial but key member for numbers in the coalition.
Bangkok Post reports that racks emerged in the government after Bhumjaithai alleged some Palang Pracharat key figures were “behind the move by a media outlet to attack Mr Saksayam over alleged irregularities”.
The Bhumjathai Party have responded by filing suits against three television hosts of the media outlet, prompting Bhumjaithai MP Supachai Jaisamut, to bring the issue up in parliament.
Bhumjaithai MPs questioned Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, the Palang Pracharat secretary-general, on Wednesday about private companies increasing the production and sale of electricity, claiming it would hurt the national Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. Challenging members of their own party has been rare in this government and the ‘break in ranks’ was noted by media observers.
Leading up to the vote it will be important to pull the Bhumjaithai MPs back into line. If the Bhumjaithai Party left the coalition the Government would not have numbers in the House to survive a no-confidence vote.
In the past Thai PM Prayut has brushed aside reports of conflict among the coalition parties and any risk to the government’s stability during the upcoming no-confidence debate.
Future Forward calls for an end to compulsory military conscription
PHOTO: Thai Army Conscriptees are selected with a lottery system – Al Jazeera
Pongsakorn Rodchomphu and several other members of the opposition Future Forward Party have submitted a formal draft revision to the Conscription Act that would make military conscription voluntary, except in emergency situations.
The Nation reports that the proposal was put forward to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai yesterday.
Pongsakorn hopes it will be accepted as an amendment to Thailand’s Conscription Act, adding that Future Forward believes the current legislation, unchanged since 1954, needs to be updated to reflect modern Thailand.
“We strongly believe military service should be voluntary rather than mandatory. Mandatory conscription should come into effect only in wartime or in states of emergency. Otherwise it is a violation of an individual’s rights.”
If approved, the amendment would mean an end to the mandatory conscription currently in place for all Thai men once they turn 21. Instead, those aged between 18 and 40 could sign up on a voluntary basis.
“We also propose that the period of service be five years rather than two and that enlisted personnel be allowed to progress through the ranks up to lieutenant colonel before being discharged no later than age 46. The amended act would also pardon those who avoided enlistment before the revised law came into effect.”
Pongsakorn says extending service time and allowing members of the military to progress up through the ranks would improve efficiency. He says the proposed amendment is also designed to protect human rights and reduce the costs associated with mandatory conscription.
In comments to the media Pongsakorn also addressed the common thread that lower ranking conscripts acted as little more than ‘houseboys’ to senior military personnel.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Future Forward politicians submit their amendments to the 1954 Conscription Act yesterday – The Nation
