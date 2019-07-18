Number of passengers and flights drop slightly at 28 secondary Thai airports | The Thaiger

Krabi
Number of passengers and flights drop slightly at 28 secondary Thai airports
28 airports under the Thai Airports Department have dropped traffic by 1% compared to the same time last year. The airports under the Airports Department don’t cover the largest airports at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Chiang Rai.
Some 14.4 million passengers were recorded at the 28 airports under the department from October 2018 to June 2019 – a 1% drop compared to the first nine months of the 2018 fiscal year, according to Ampawan Wannako, director general of the Airports Department.
She says about 115,000 flights used the 28 airports between October 2018 to June 2019, also a 1% drop. The decrease was mainly due to cancelled in-country flights by several domestic airlines.
Ampawan said her department was seeking to add flights to foreign cities from the 28 airports to compensate for the drop in domestic traffic.
On July 10, the low-cost airline T’way Air from South Korea launched a new route from Seoul to Krabi with seven flights per week. In October, Blue Panorama Airlines, a low-cost airline from Italy, will launch a Warsaw-Krabi route with one flight per week and three more European airlines are interested in introducing flights to Krabi and Surat Thani.
She expected that the number of passengers using the 28 airports would not grow much during the last three months of the 2019 fiscal year (up to October 2019).
SOURCE: The Nation
Krabi
Krabi skinny-dippers fined 500 baht, claimed they were ‘bored’
Police marched six naked tourists, aged between 17-20 years old, back on to the Ao Nang beach to get dressed after being caught on a midnight skinny-dip.
A local, who didn’t appreciate their nudist antics, informed the local police late on Monday night about the groups’ late night seaside frolicking.
metro.co.uk reports that the group included five women and one man. They were having their spontaneous nudist convention off the shores of Ao Nang before being interrupted by stern local police.
Police told the swimmers from Britain, Australia, Spain, and Japan, to go get out of the water and put on their clothes.
The unnamed tourists put on their clothes before before being taken to Ao Nang police station. They were charged with public indecency and fined 500 baht, according to the report in metro.co.uk.
The au-natural swimmers explained their behaviour saying they were bored because the bars had closed early (midnight) to mark the the national Buddhist holiday on Tuesday.
Police say the group willingly admitted their inappropriate behaviour, saying that they were drunk and had nothing to do after all the bars were closed.
“Each of the tourists were fined for 500 baht and they apologised saying they won’t repeat such behaviour again in the future.”
SOURCE: metro.co.uk
Environment
Koh Phi Phi dugong died from a gastrointestinal infection
PHOTO: Department of National Parks, Wildlife & Plant Conservation
Another dead dugong was discovered over the weekend off Koh Phi Phi in Krabi province. Department of Marine and Coastal Resources veterinarians have determined the death was caused by stomach infection and chronic inflammation of the intestines.
Another was found off the coast of Trang on the weekend as well.
The adult male dugong measured 3 metres in length and weighing 398 kilograms when it was found by a fishing vessel off Koh Phi Phi. It was taken to the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre for an autopsy.
The autopsy revealed that the dugong suffered heart failure and had a gastrointestinal infection. Undigested seagrass was found in its stomach.
It’s been a bad start to 2019 for dugong with seven of the docile mammals being found dead on beaches or in the seas off Trang and Krabi provinces, notably in the last 2-3 months. But two youngsters ‘Mariam’ and ‘Yamil’, were alive when they were discovered and have since become dugong reality TV stars with their own live-streaming by the DMCR so you can follow their progress as they get nursed back to health.
Koh Samui
Weather warning for southern and eastern Thailand
Five day forecasts for Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Samui below
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning to alert people to approaching heavy rains and strong winds in the South.
The TMD predicts more rain from from today up to July 21 in the Southern and Eastern regions due to a tropical depression approaching westward from the Pacific, which is likely to gain strength and move through The Philippines into the northern South China Sea, and the strengthening southwest monsoon that prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
“Outbreaks of heavy rain are also possible for those areas. People should be aware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and heavy water runoff.”
The warning says that waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to be 2-3 metres high and, in the Gulf, about 2 metres high. In storm areas, they will reach 3 metres.
The affected areas listed by the TMD are Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung in the South’s east coast, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast.
Phuket’s five day forecast
Pattaya’s five day forecast
Koh Samui’s five day forecast
