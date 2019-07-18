Second hand car dealers arrested over 5 year old scam in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Second hand car dealers arrested over 5 year old scam in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Daily News
Police in Chiang Mai say they have arrested a married couple involved in an alleged scam of 52 people in the northern Thailand city. The incidents were reported to police five years ago.
55 year old Anucha “Teng” Dorkmaingam and his 39 year old wife Warawee or Suthicha Suphan were arrested at a Chiang Mai restaurant.
Daily News reports that the pair had been on the run for five years after allegedly scamming people as part of their second-hand car dealership “S. Suthicha” in Tha Phor sub-district of Chiang Mai.
The couple blamed the “economy” and “being unable to pay instalments”, according to Daily News.
SOURCE: Daily News
Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide
A senior public servant from Lampang is on the run after allegedly strangling his wife then fleeing after failing to successfully hang himself from the stair handrails in his house. Lampang is a province south-east of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.
Sanook.com reports that a two page will was found on a desk in the house. Serm Ngam police responded to a call after a woman was found dead on a bed on the third floor of the building.
25 year old Rungthiwa was dressed in T-shirt and underwear. Police estimate that she had been dead for about six hours. Marks on her neck indicated she had been strangled, according to police.
The will, left on a desk, identifies the killer as 51 year old Niran. He was the head of the local tessaban in the Sop Prap district of Lampang. Police say he admitted in the note that he was the victim’s husband.
He is now on the run. The body of the victim was taken for autopsy at the Serm Ngam Hospital
SOURCE: Sanook
UPDATE: Air Force pilot killed in Chiang Mai jet training crash
PHOTO: Squadron Leader Naruephol Lertkuson
A Royal Thai Air Force jet trainer crashed in Chiang Mai province killing a pilot and injuring one other. Eyewitnesses say the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft but one crew member was found dead near the crash scene having ejected from the crashing plane too late.
The incident happened in Tha Wang Tan of the Sarapi district at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday).
The deceased pilot, who was the instructor, has been identified as Squadron Leader Naruephol Lertkuson, . The survivor, a trainee, is Flying Officer Theerawat Khoonkhunthod. Theerawat has reportedly sustained minor injuries.
RTAF officials sealed off the site immediately and an Air Force helicopter was seen flying over the crash scene during the hour following the incident. No outsiders or members of the media were allowed to go near the crash site, according to The Nation.
RTAF spokesperson Air Marshal Phongsak Semachai says an investigation is now underway into the cause of the crash, adding the two-seater, Czech-built L-39 was making a return trip to the airfield of Wing 41 where the two pilots were assigned.
An RTAF source said that the survivor was the first to eject from the dropping aircraft, and the instructor ejected when the altitude was too low.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Two-seater Czech-built L-39
Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas
PHOTO: ร่วมแสดงความคิดเห็น
Smile, you’re on Chiang Mai’s candid camera.
Chiang Mai cinema staff are watching you while you are watching movies at the cinema. But, according to a source at one of the leading northern cinemas, the same is happening around Thailand. And some of the amorous advances are being caught on camera and shared on social media by staff.
Chiang Mai News investigated claims after pictures of teenagers ‘cuddling’ during the films were shared on social media. Reporters were told by an un-named leading cinema chain operator in the north of Thailand that CCTV is installed in all cinemas around Thailand and staff were monitoring patron’s behaviour and safety at all times.
“Teens who think their back row activities could not be seen are mistaken,” according to the story in the Chiang Mai News.
The cinema source suggested that those who were getting a bit too frisky should cover themselves up to “maintain modesty”.
“Though the best course of action was not to break cinema rules by engaging in inappropriate behaviour in the first place.”
SOURCE: Chiang Mai News
