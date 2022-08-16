Connect with us

Transport

Thailand Transport Ministry seeks foreign loans for new bridges

Published

 on 

Photo via กรมทางหลวงชนบท กระทรวงคมนาคม

The Thai Transport Ministry revealed it is seeking foreign loans to build two new bridges in the southern provinces of Pattalung, and Krabi.

The Rural Road Department, under the Transport Ministry, reported yesterday that they met with the Public Debt Management Office, and the World Bank, about the budget for two huge bridge projects in the south of Thailand.

The first bridge across Songkhla Lake will connect Songkhla and Pattalung provinces. The second project is a bridge in Krabi that would connect Koh Lanta to the Koh Klang district, which is located on the mainland of Krabi province.

The budget to complete the first project is 4.8 billion baht while the cost of the second project would be 1.8 billion baht.

The Rural Road Department revealed that they expect to get a loan from abroad alongside some public money from the 2023 government budget.

The department revealed that both projects were expected to kick off at the end of next year and be completed in 2026.

The department added that they are working on the project analysis, including the environmental and social effects of the work, the construction processes, and project schedules. Once that is completed they would submit the plan and analysis results to the loan providers for consideration.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Road deaths13 mins ago

Truck overturns in NE Thailand, driver dies, losing 1.5 million baht of beer
Transport17 mins ago

Thailand Transport Ministry seeks foreign loans for new bridges
Central Thailand47 mins ago

Elephant calf stamped to death in central Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Chon Buri1 hour ago

Mountain B Pub’s real owner surrenders while police guard venue
Road deaths1 hour ago

Motorcycle rider killed in multi-vehicle pile-up near Bangkok
Crime1 hour ago

Hong Kong man goes to Thailand to meet ‘lover’, gets trafficked to Myanmar
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

A monk dies in yet another day of Buddhist shame in Thailand
Economy2 hours ago

Electricity prices soar 18% to 4.72 baht per unit next month
Best of2 hours ago

Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Crime2 hours ago

Four national park officials indicted over Karen activist’s murder in western Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

100 Consecutive Days of food handouts to the homeless of Bangkok
Protests3 hours ago

Nearly 1,000 locals protest over fatal road in central Thailand
Insurgency4 hours ago

Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
Chon Buri4 hours ago

CSD requeseted to take over Mountain B Pub fire investigation
Bangkok5 hours ago

Broke Bangkok can’t afford to finish underground cables project
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending