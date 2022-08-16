Thailand Transport Ministry seeks foreign loans for new bridges

The Thai Transport Ministry revealed it is seeking foreign loans to build two new bridges in the southern provinces of Pattalung, and Krabi.

The Rural Road Department, under the Transport Ministry, reported yesterday that they met with the Public Debt Management Office, and the World Bank, about the budget for two huge bridge projects in the south of Thailand.

The first bridge across Songkhla Lake will connect Songkhla and Pattalung provinces. The second project is a bridge in Krabi that would connect Koh Lanta to the Koh Klang district, which is located on the mainland of Krabi province.

The budget to complete the first project is 4.8 billion baht while the cost of the second project would be 1.8 billion baht.

The Rural Road Department revealed that they expect to get a loan from abroad alongside some public money from the 2023 government budget.

The department revealed that both projects were expected to kick off at the end of next year and be completed in 2026.

The department added that they are working on the project analysis, including the environmental and social effects of the work, the construction processes, and project schedules. Once that is completed they would submit the plan and analysis results to the loan providers for consideration.

SOURCE: Khaosod