Connect with us

Central Thailand

Elephant calf stamped to death in central Thailand

Published

 on 

Officials believe the body of an elephant calf found dead in the pond of a local farm in Tha Takiab District of Chachoengsao was stamped to death by bigger elephants.

A local villager alerted the Thakiab district chief yesterday that he’d witnessed the dead body of a baby elephant floating in the pond on their farm.

The district chief, Rasmin Pruksathorn, arrived at the farm with wildlife conservation officers and guessed that elephant must have drowned while swimming.

The farm owner, 47 year old Kraisorn Dusadee, told officials that residents in the area had heard, what sounded like, several elephants making a racket and splashing and swimming in the pond but said they all stayed at home for their own safety.

Elephant calf stamped to death in central Thailand | News by Thaiger

Pictures courtesy of Khaosod & TNA.

Officials believe the male calf to be about 6 to 7 months old. They believe the baby elephant was accidentally stomped on by other bigger elephants and eventually drowned.

Officials added that the body would be delivered to Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary for a comprehensive autopsy.

SOURCE: Khaosod  TNA  Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime10 mins ago

Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years
Road deaths24 mins ago

Truck overturns in NE Thailand, driver dies, losing 1.5 million baht of beer
Transport28 mins ago

Thailand Transport Ministry seeks foreign loans for new bridges
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Central Thailand58 mins ago

Elephant calf stamped to death in central Thailand
Chon Buri1 hour ago

Mountain B Pub’s real owner surrenders while police guard venue
Road deaths2 hours ago

Motorcycle rider killed in multi-vehicle pile-up near Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Hong Kong man goes to Thailand to meet ‘lover’, gets trafficked to Myanmar
Thailand2 hours ago

A monk dies in yet another day of Buddhist shame in Thailand
Economy2 hours ago

Electricity prices soar 18% to 4.72 baht per unit next month
Best of3 hours ago

Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Crime3 hours ago

Four national park officials indicted over Karen activist’s murder in western Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

100 Consecutive Days of food handouts to the homeless of Bangkok
Protests3 hours ago

Nearly 1,000 locals protest over fatal road in central Thailand
Insurgency4 hours ago

Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
Chon Buri5 hours ago

CSD requeseted to take over Mountain B Pub fire investigation
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending