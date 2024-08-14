Rama II Road inbound lanes closed for construction, August 16-31

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced a temporary closure of the inbound parallel lanes on Rama II Road near the Big C Kheha Thonburi bus stop from Friday, August 16 to August 31, from 10pm to 5am daily.

Reports today, August 14, confirmed that EXAT, under the Ministry of Transport, hired the joint venture of UN-CC, comprising Unique Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited and Civil Construction Services and Products Company Limited, to undertake the construction project of the Rama III – Dao Khanong – Western Bangkok Outer Ring Road Expressway, Contract 1. This project involves the construction of underground duct banks and conduits.

As a result, there is a necessity to temporarily close and divert traffic on the inbound parallel lanes of Rama II Road, heading towards Dao Khanong, from kilometre marker 8+330 (near the Big C Kheha Thonburi bus stop) to kilometre marker 8+170 (before Rama II Soi 60/1).

This closure will be in effect from August 16 to August 31, between 10pm and 5am each day. EXAT has installed traffic signs before the construction area and set up traffic lights and warning signs with flashing lights to inform road users.

EXAT sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused and requests the cooperation of road users in the affected area. Motorists must pay attention to warning signs and traffic signals and strictly adhere to traffic laws to ensure the safety of all road users.

For any complaints, incident reports, or beneficial suggestions, road users can contact the hotline at 084-356-6129.

Traffic diversion

EXAT also emphasises the importance of public awareness and safety during this period. The organisation has made efforts to ensure that the information about the closure and traffic diversion is widely disseminated. This includes placing clear signage and providing ample warning to minimise the impact on daily commuters.

The construction project is part of a broader initiative to improve Bangkok’s infrastructure, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance the overall transport network. The Rama III – Dao Khanong – Western Bangkok Outer Ring Road Expressway project is a critical component of this initiative, expected to provide long-term benefits once completed.

By undertaking these necessary construction activities, EXAT aims to upgrade the city’s infrastructure, thereby facilitating smoother and safer travel for residents and visitors alike. The temporary inconvenience is a small price to pay for the significant improvements that will follow.

EXAT urges all motorists and commuters to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the temporary road closures and diversions. By following the provided guidelines and remaining vigilant, road users can help ensure a smooth transition during the construction period, reported KhaoSod.