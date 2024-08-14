Two judges disciplined for conduct violations by Supreme Court

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two judges were disciplined for failing to adhere to judicial regulations and behaving in a manner that tarnished the dignity of their office. The Supreme Court meeting held yesterday, August 13, chaired by Anucha Chiwitsophon, addressed these issues.

The Judicial Commission of the Supreme Court (JC) approved the transfer and appointment of senior judges, including eight positions at level four and three additional positions for senior judges. The JC also reviewed the investigation reports concerning the conduct of judges.

The first case involved a judge who, during a plaintiff’s witness examination, suggested dismissing the case and encouraging a settlement between the parties. This judge further advised the plaintiff to withdraw the case and request a refund of court fees. Such actions were deemed inconsistent with judicial protocols and ethics as stipulated by the JC.

According to the Judicial Service Act of 2000, Sections 55 and 62, and the Judicial Code of Ethics, this behaviour constituted a minor disciplinary violation. The JC decided to impose a warning as a penalty.

Another judge was investigated for unprofessional conduct, including ignoring advice to correct judgment drafts, disrespecting and threatening supervisors, and creating discord among colleagues. The judge’s actions were also found to be in violation of judicial protocols and ethics.

The JC determined that the conduct breached the Judicial Service Act of 2000, Sections 61 and 62, and the Judicial Code of Ethics, leading to a decision to impose a warning.

The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining the highest standards of conduct and professionalism within the judiciary, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court urgently transferred a senior judge following accusations of molesting a female court officer on a sleeper train. A high-ranking source within the judiciary revealed the incident occurred during a staff development activity.

The female officer complained to the senior judge, who belongs to a major court in Bangkok, following the incident that took place on a sleeper train to Chiang Mai on June 1. The complaint was submitted to the Secretary-General of the Office of the Judiciary and the Judicial Commission on June 25.