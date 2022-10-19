Transport
Luxury yacht halts Bangkok traffic as Krungthep Bridge opens
Drivers were understandably miffed as a huge traffic jam built up when the Krungthep Bridge in Bangkok opened to let a boat through. It is common for the bridge to open a handful of times each month, but usually to let through a big vessel belonging to the Royal Thai Navy. This time though, cars along Rama III Road were brought to a halt to allow a luxury yacht to pass through.
The luxury yacht was spotted yesterday afternoon as the drawbridge ground itself open and allowed the boat to sail through. Krungthep Bridge was built in 1959 and is thought to be the only remaining drawbridge that functions throughout Southeast Asia.
The bridge connects Thon Buri with the Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, spanning the Chao Phraya River that cuts through the capital city. It remains in operation as a drawbridge because it allows Royal Thai Navy (RTN) ships to access the Bangkok Dock Company, a shipyard run by the state that specializes in repairing and maintaining RTN vessels.
The special opening for the luxury yacht yesterday left many drivers on the main road and nearby sidestreets frustrated as they sat in heavy traffic waiting for the bridge to close again, reported the Nation Thailand.
The bridge is a bascule design, a type of bridge that works like a seesaw using the weight of one side of the bridge to heft the other side into the air, allowing ships to pass through. After 70 years of operation, the Department of Rural Roads regularly has to close traffic to do maintenance on the elderly bridge.
It operates on an electric device that takes about 20 minutes to lift the sides of the bridge into the air. There’s also a backup mechanism powered by an engine that takes about 10 minutes longer to use. If all else fails, there’s a manual worm drive that bridge operators can spend about an hour working on manually to open the bridge.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Brand Shinawatra – choice of a new generation?
New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand
Top 5 Beauty procedures to keep in mind when in Thailand
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Naked women on fishing trip ads surrender to police
The best non-invasive medical procedure in Phuket
Best places to get breast augmentation in Bangkok with affordable prices
Luxury yacht halts Bangkok traffic as Krungthep Bridge opens
Missing 50 million baht is a misunderstanding, says govt
Amazon Web Services to invest billions of dollars in Thailand
New species of crab discovered in mountains of southern Thailand
A rogue official arrested for issuing ID cards to migrants
If you can’t stand the heat, don’t ask for a refund
Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state
Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok
Xi Jinping’s recipe for success – more of the same
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews23 hours ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Crime1 day ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Crime2 days ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
Recent comments: