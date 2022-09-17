Navy rescues foreign passengers in Krabi after yacht trip goes wrong

A yacht trip has gone wrong for a group of foreign passengers in the southern Krabi province on Thursday. The yacht broke down in the middle of the sea, although it is still unclear what caused the yacht to break down.

The passengers were left waiting for help from the Royal Thai Navy. Fortunately, the navy arrived on the scene to assist the stranded group. The navy asked local fishing boats to help pull the yacht back to the shore.

There have been a few yacht misadventures in Thailand this year. In May, another yacht in Krabi capsized in stormy waters between the islands of Koh Ha and Koh Lanta. The three passengers were left stranded on a dinghy until a fishing boat rescued them.

In April, a massive onboard fire destroyed and sank a yacht at the Yacht Haven Marina in Phuket’s Thalang district. Officials who inspected the 12 metre catamaran believed the fire may have been caused by an electrical short-circuit, however, a further investigation is still underway. No passengers were on the vessel when it was scorched, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters and locals tried to help put the fire out, but in the end, only the prow of the vessel stayed above water.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express