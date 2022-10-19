Thailand
Missing 50 million baht is a misunderstanding, says govt
UPDATE
The Thai government says there has been a misunderstanding about the missing 50 million baht promised to tobacco farmers. The money is still in government coffers and would be distributed to tobacco farmers as promised by May next year.
Last week, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and relevant departments to investigate the missing 50 million baht.
PM Prayut could not understand why the money had not been distributed to the tobacco farmers after it had been approved by the Cabinet.
The Finance Ministry’s Deputy Minister, Santi Promphat, told Thai media yesterday that the missing budget is a result of a misunderstanding. The Director of the Budget Bureau was confused and gave PM Prayut the wrong information.
Santi added that he and the bureau team had now explained the issue to the PM to make it clearer.
Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek revealed the government launched a project to support tobacco farmers due to the higher cost of tobacco production.
The money set aside for the tobacco farmers was included in the 112.32 million baht approved budget.
The Tobacco Authority of Thailand has already distributed half of the budget, 56.16 million baht, to the farmers. The other 56.16 million baht is still in the approval process but is expected to be handed over to tobacco farmers before May next year.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PM demands investigation into lost 50 million baht budget
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan to investigate the disappearance of a 50 million baht government budget.
PM Prayut attended the Cabinet meeting at the Parliament House of Thailand yesterday to discuss the flood situation across the country.
At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Minister of the Finance Ministry, Santi Promphat, suggested PM Prayut compensate residents affected by the flood to encourage and make people happy.
The PM agreed with Santi’s opinion. He said government officials should visit each area and see what the people want. Each official should take care of the needs and complaints but avoid promising residents any compensation. Officials were encouraged to report back to the Cabinet and discuss a suitable budget.
Prayut revealed that he received a complaint from a tobacco farmer when he went to Petchabun province last week on Thursday, October 6. The farmer asked about the 50 million baht compensation they were promised.
Prayut returned to Bangkok and found that the budget had been approved but the affected farmers had not received it. He urged Deputy PM Prawit to investigate.
According to Khaosod today, Deputy PM Prawit refused to answer media questions about the budget. He left parliament and rushed to his car.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin gave an interview with the Thai media today and said the budget was not his responsibility, but he would help to investigate the issue.
Somsak added he was confident that the money was not lost and that the relevant government department responsible will explain it.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Brand Shinawatra – choice of a new generation?
New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand
Top 5 Beauty procedures to keep in mind when in Thailand
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Naked women on fishing trip ads surrender to police
The best non-invasive medical procedure in Phuket
Best places to get breast augmentation in Bangkok with affordable prices
Luxury yacht halts Bangkok traffic as Krungthep Bridge opens
Missing 50 million baht is a misunderstanding, says govt
Amazon Web Services to invest billions of dollars in Thailand
New species of crab discovered in mountains of southern Thailand
A rogue official arrested for issuing ID cards to migrants
If you can’t stand the heat, don’t ask for a refund
Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state
Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok
Xi Jinping’s recipe for success – more of the same
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews23 hours ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Crime1 day ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Crime2 days ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October