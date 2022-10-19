Best places to get breast augmentation in Bangkok with affordable prices

Are you planning to travel to Bangkok to undergo breast augmentation? There’s definitely a lot you need to plan and consider. Breast augmentation is not a minor procedure. Aside from finding a plastic surgeon who has high-level surgical skills, it’s also essential to find someone who has a discerning eye for balance and harmony. Plus, the clinic has to be equipped with all the latest equipment to ensure your surgery is safe and the result is excellent.

Finding the best clinic for your breast augmentation can be confusing and overwhelming. Every clinic’s website will try to convince you that they are the right choice for you, so it can be hard to know which clinic is really the best for you. So, to help you discover the best clinic that’ll make your dream come true, we’ve compiled the best places to get breast augmentation in Bangkok, offering high-quality procedures and skilled surgeons — and affordable prices too!

1. Bangkok Plastic Surgery, BKK

Address: Inthamara 20 Alley, Din Daeng, Bangkok

Bangkok Plastic Surgery is one of the go-to clinics for foreign patients who want to have their breast augmentation in Bangkok. The Bangkok Plastic Surgery facility, run by a board-certified surgeon and aesthetic surgery specialist Dr Pichet Rodchareon, delivers attractive and high-quality outcomes for their patients. Dr Pichet Rodchareon has performed more than 3,000 procedures and received remarkable patient satisfaction. He approaches each patient uniquely and has devoted his practice to the exceptional enhancement and preservation of each patient’s ethnic integrity and identity.

They offer two different shapes of implants for breast augmentation: round and teardrop. Round breast implant (starts from 117,344 THB), as its name suggests, is round-shaped. It offers more fullness to the upper breast, as well as gives more lifting effects and more cleavage. Teardrop implant (starting from 162,349 THB), on the other hand, is oval-shaped. It’s bigger on the bottom than the top, giving your breasts a more natural shape.

2. Sikarin, BKK

Address: Lasalle Rd, Bang Na, Bangkok

Sikarin Hospital is perhaps among the most popular hospitals in Bangkok, especially for foreigners looking to undergo breast augmentation. Established in 1993, the hospital has continuously been operating with integrity and professionalism to maintain its trust with the public. In 2012, they achieved their Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. Thus, you don’t have to question their quality. They boast state-of-the-art equipment and highly-qualified surgeons for breast augmentation surgery.

For breast augmentation, Sikarin Hospital offers a wide range of options. Therefore, you can easily customize the procedure to get the exact results you want. They offer both round and teardrop implants in numerous sizes. The round implants up to 385 ccs start from 99,000 THB, while teardrop implants up to 385 ccs start from 119,000 THB. Obviously, the higher the cc, the higher the price. If you don’t know what type and size are perfect for your body, their skilled surgeons will gladly help you during your consultation.

3. Asia Cosmetic Hospital, BKK

Address: Rattanathibet Rd., Bangkasor, Nonthaburi, Bangkok

Another famous hospital for plastic surgery in Bangkok is Asia Cosmetic Hospital. The hospital is known to deliver high-quality cosmetic surgical procedures to both local and international patients. Moreover, they consistently achieve world-class results from surgical treatments. Dr Tanongsak Panyawirunroj, the hospital’s head surgeon, boasts more than 18 years of experience. He’s an associate of the Medical Council of Thailand and a member of the prestigious International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS).

Staying true to their commitment to their patient safety, the hospital only uses cutting-edge equipment. Plus, they offer comprehensive consultation to make sure you qualify for the surgery, as well as to ensure they can give you the results you’re looking for. They offer one of the most affordable round silicone implants in Bangkok, starting from 90,000 to 180,000 THB.

4. Maxi Clinic

Address: Chinda Thawin Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok

Located in the Huai Khwang District of Bangkok, Maxi Cosmetic Surgery offers an array of cosmetic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic treatments. It was established by Dr Kanit Wittayavanichai in 2015. Since then, the clinic has been delivering high-quality services. Dr Kanit takes pride in giving patients clear, honest information, as well as providing treatment results that go above and beyond his patients’ expectations. Aside from his skill, all procedures in Maxi Cosmetic Surgery are performed using the latest techniques, technologies, and equipment.

If you’re looking for the most affordable breast augmentation in Bangkok, Maxi Cosmetic Surgery is definitely worthy of your consideration. Their breast augmentation with round silicone implants starts from as low as 79,000 THB. And with such an affordable price, you don’t have to sacrifice quality and can be sure to achieve the results you want.

5. La Grace Clinic

Address: Central World Shopping Center, 5th Floor, Ratchadamri Road, Bangkok

La Grace Clinic has over 15 branches in and around Bangkok, including in CentralWorld, one of the largest shopping complexes in Thailand. The CEO, Dr Suthasinee Pinpranee, has been in the beauty industry for over 30 years. Dr Suthasinee Pinpranee also boasts an impressive educational background. And to further hone her skills, she has received training in various countries around the world, such as Japan, France, and Italy. In addition to Dr Suthasinee, La Grace Clinic also has a team of doctors of qualified calibre who are ready to give you your desired results.

Like most other cosmetic and plastic surgery clinics on this list, La Grace Clinic offers round and teardrop silicone implants. Their round silicone implant starts from 160,000 THB, while the teardrop silicone implant starts from 250,000 THB. These aren’t the cheapest in Bangkok, but you’ll be sure to get high-quality treatments and results that reflect the price.

And that concludes our list of fantastic clinics for breast augmentation in Bangkok. Of course, there are many more that you can find within or outside Bangkok, but these five are by far the best options you can consider.