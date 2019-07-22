Dongtan Beach speed bumps deter after hours racing in Jomtien | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Dongtan Beach speed bumps deter after hours racing in Jomtien
Jomtien Beach now has new speed bumps and lines painted on the roads to help deter motorbikes and cars speeding down the road along the beach late at night. The local Pattaya council has now installed speed bumps in Dongtan Beach in Jomtien to discouraging the speeding.
While vehicles are currently prohibited from 10am – 5pm daily, cars and motorbikes have been speeding through the area in the evenings creating hazards for beachgoers and joggers.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Repair budget for decaying bridge on Koh Larn postponed to next year
Plans to fix up the Koh Larn Tien Beach bridge have been put back to next year. In recent months news stories have reported that the bridge is in urgent need of repair. Locals are claiming the structure is “close to collapse”. The bridge and walkway link Tawaen Beach and Tonglang Beach.
Pattaya’s Deputy Mayor says that a 4.5 million baht budget has been allocated to fix the bridge for 2020
Locals say there have been no lights on the bridge ten years and the foundations and rusting steel posts for the four metre high bridge have been weathered and compromised by waves. The structure is over a rocky area joining two beaches. Half the 500 metre bridge is now without railings and parts of the structure and bolts holding it together are missing, according to locals.
The Pattaya City Council says they will decide whether to approve the 4.5 million baht allocation at a meeting on August. 5.
PHOTO: thepattayanews.com
Pattaya
Pattaya man in custody for killing horses and selling horse meat
A man being held by police for questioning after being accused of killing horses and selling their meat in Chon Buri province, east of Bangkok.
Chon Buri police arrested 33 year old Nirun Kamlon at his house in Banglamung district near Pattaya yesterday on the orders of the provincial governor. Watchdog Thailand Foundation lodged a complaint with the governor that a Thai man was killing horses and selling their meat on Facebook and in fresh markets in the district for a long time. The suspect faces charges of torturing animals.
Police found the skull of a horse and dried blood stains in Nirun’s house. A horse and one piece of, what is believed to be, the shin bone of a horse were found in the backyard of his house.
The suspect reportedly told the police that he was involved in the horse meat trade with his grandfather until his death, after which he carried on with the business.
He claimed that he bought horses, which were no longer usable or had broken legs, from stables in Banglamung district and then hired a butcher to kill the horses, adding that only sold horse meat.
He told police the only 5-6 disabled horses were killed for their meat and he had already stopped the business a few months ago after a road accident, which, ironically, left him with a broken leg.
He says the horse found in his backyard was meant to be sold to anyone who wants to set it free.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Bangkok drug gang nabbed for selling Pattaya tourists illicit drugs
PHOTO: 77kaoded
Three men have been arrested in Pattaya and 833 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 6,700 methamphetamine pills seized. Police also seized a car and two motorcycles.
Three Thai men – 23, 29 and 35 year old – were arrested and charged with possession of Category One drugs with intent to sell. Daily News reports that the three man gang was based in Bangkok but sold to tourists in Pattaya.
Pattaya police set up a sting on Viphavadee – Rangsit road nabbing one of the three with a quantity of ‘ice’. This arrest led to the Indy Market in Suksawat Road where another arrest was made of a man with a quantity of ‘ice’. The arrests finished in a nearby room where the third man was arrested with the remaining methamphetamine pills.
One of the three, 25 year old ‘Golf’, had prior convictions over drug dealing in 2006 and 2012.
SOURCE: 77kaoded | Daily News | ThaiVisa
