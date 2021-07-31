Connect with us

Transport

August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, and Thai Lion revise flight plans for August. (via cdn.airlines-inform)

With lockdowns, sealed provinces, travel restrictions and ever-changing updates due to the continuously growing Covid-19 infections around the country, struggling airlines are scrambling to keep up. AirAsia was the first earlier this month to cancel all domestic flights, and other airlines quickly followed suit. Yesterday Bangkok Airways cut nearly all of their domestic flights, extending their flight suspension until August 11. Now other airlines who cancelled flights until the end of July are announcing their updated plans as August begins.

Bangkok Airways had said they would still operate their flights that are connected to the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus reopening programmes but were unsure about flights between Phuket and Samui. Today they announced the cancellation of that route, going into effect on August 3 to coincide with the province sealing its border to domestic travellers. The airline did announce again today that the Singapore to Koh Samui flight will still resume operation now, despite the Covid-19 outbreaks over the last several days.

Nok Air has extended its flight cancellations until the end of August. At the same time, they have arranged flights between Pattaya’s U-Tapao airport and Phuket leading up to the sealing of Phuket. They added extra flights to total 3 flights for the next 3 days and will update their flight schedules following government restrictions during Phuket’s sealing period. The cancelled flights offer options to refund or reschedule flights or to reroute the flight the U-Tapao flights, or retain a flight credit until March of next year.

Thai Lion extended their flight cancellations until August 15, announcing flexible options for ticketed passengers whose flights have been cancelled. They are offering 1 free flight change or to extend the ticket value to the end of the year so passengers could maintain a credit for travel up until December 31.

With the changing rules and restrictions coming from the government, expect more updates in the coming days, weeks, and months.

SOURCE: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Airways

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport19 seconds ago

August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

New site for foreigner vaccine; Mor Prom deletes appointments
Politics3 hours ago

Facebook fake news post suggesting a coup faces prosecution

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Koh Samui7 hours ago

UPDATED: Samui Covid-19: 14 new Black Club infections, 2nd small cluster
Thailand8 hours ago

40,000 cases a day could happen by September, says projection
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket Sandbox Covid-19 infections: 35 today, 209 this week
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand9 hours ago

Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Thailand10 hours ago

Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Border between Kanchanaburi and Myanmar closed until…
Thailand11 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 18,912 infections, provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

PCD says don’t throw away used masks in water bottles after infections linked to bottles
Thailand13 hours ago

Government says it’s okay to criticise them, if it’s fact based
Thailand14 hours ago

Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Phuket reservations slow down for August
Thailand18 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 18,912 infections, news briefs
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending