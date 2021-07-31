New site for foreigner vaccine; Mor Prom deletes appointments

In life – as in vaccine registration processes – if at first you don’t succeed, try a few dozen more times. Following on the myriad plans to register people, local and foreigners for vaccines, many of which started and ended within days and suffered data leaks, site crashes, glitches (see the second half of this article) and near-constant confusion, a new vaccine site is launching in the morning. ExpatVac.Consular.Go.th is set to go live at 11 am on the first of the month and serve as a Covid-19 vaccine registration website for foreigners in Thailand.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the new vaccine registration site and said that on August 1 at 11 am it will go live and allow foreigners to register for a vaccine appointment. The website was developed in association with the Ministry of Public Health, the Department of Disease Control, and various consular affairs departments.

Officials say the details that many foreigners, especially those in high-risk groups, that had registered on the short-lived Thailand Intervac website will be transferred over into this new site as well. But ExpatVac.Consular.Go.th will be open to all expats who reside in Thailand and are over the age of 18. Unlike other programs that said open to all but only registered appointments in Bangkok, this site is said to include vaccine appointments in all provinces.

If history is any indication, any and all of the details above could change at any time, and the site launch may be a slower rollout with users experiences various issues hindering them from registering for a vaccine appointment. The Thaiger will update on the success of the website’s launch or any information of problems or glitches as it becomes available.

Speaking of glitches, the Mor Prom Line app that has been an on-again-off-again registration and vaccine tracking resource for several months put out an announcement of a glitch affecting appointments over the last 48 hours. Officials say that a technical error during the system update caused a problem with all bookings made on July 30 and 31 and they have all been cancelled. Anyone who used the app to make an appointment in the last 2 days will need to rebook their vaccine appointment now. The hotline for more information is 02-792-2333.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News and Thai News Reports

