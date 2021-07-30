Thailand
Bangkok Airways extends flight suspension to August 11
In a post to Facebook this afternoon, Bangkok Airways announced that they will be extending the suspension of their domestic flights until August 11. They will ground all flights except flights connected to the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus international reopening programs.
The announcement comes following Covid-19 outbreaks in both Koh Samui and Phuket that threaten the international programs and have tightened entry restrictions to both the gulf island and the Andaman island. The airline declared the postponement of flight resumptions to be following the prevention measures enacted by the government to curb rising infections and outbreaks around the country.
The post specifies that, as of now, flights that are transitting international travellers that arrive into Bangkok and then connect to Koh Samui as part of the Samui Plus program are still operating as scheduled. The airline was not as decisive about the fate of Phuket Sandbox flights, asking customers to standby for updates on the Phuket flights as the situation unfolds and the new ban on domestic travellers entering Phuket goes into effect August 3.
Affected ticketed passengers are being offered several solutions including the option to rebook their flight for another date without any booking fee or a travel voucher for the full value of the original ticket. They can also request an open ticket – one that postpones their original date of travel but does not confirm a new travel date yet by filling out a form online. Any of these options need to be done at least 24 hours before the originally scheduled departure.
On a related note, Bangkok Airways announced just 3 days ago its plan to resume its first international flight since the Covid-19 pandemic with unfortunate timing. The Singapore to Koh Samui flight intends to relaunch on August 1, but the announcement was released just a few hours before news broke of the Black Bamboo Club Covid-19 outbreak that has infected 40 people so far and propelled the island from a nearly Covid-19 free zone to a new infection hotspot. Bangkok Airways intends to run flights on Monday, Thursday and Sunday, travelling to Singapore in the afternoon and returning to Samui in the evening.
SOURCE: Bangkok Airways Facebook
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok Airways extends flight suspension to August 11
7 Jomtien Beach curfew breakers arrested
Buri Ram pig stable converted into gambling den: 22 arrests follow
Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
“Fake news” banned, Thai media say order infringes on freedoms
Precarious Phuket: open internationally, closed domestically
Top 5 tattoo parlours Bangkok
Duterte approves lockdown measures for Manila
The Best Pizza in Bangkok with Delivery
Thailand News Today | worker camp woes, ‘fake news’ crackdown | July 30
Best Premium Hotel Buffets in Bangkok
CCSA considers extending restrictions in “dark red” zones for another 14 days
Fake dead bodies used in Phuket protest, police plan real investigation
Top 5 adventure tours in Chiang Mai
Top 5 affordable hotels in Chiang Mai
Friday Covid Update: 17,345 new cases; provincial totals
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Minister: Foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 14,260 new infections, news briefs
Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
AstraZeneca Thailand writes open letter to people of Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
- Pattaya3 days ago
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
- Bangkok1 day ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai tourism likely to hit rock bottom this year
- Crime1 day ago
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient