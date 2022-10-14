Connect with us

‘Until the pots are dry’ – where 10 baht dishes rule the menu

In Chiang Mai, a tiny eatery specialising in 10 baht dishes is attracting shuffling lines of rumbling stomachs in the Chang Pueak area.

“And it’s delicious,” said a regular who seemed very happy to stand in a long queue of hungry patrons.

Open for just a fortnight,  Khao Gang Khun Yai on Photharam-Jet Yod Road, is cooking up quite a storm on social media. It’s not only “cheap as chips” – actually it is much, much cheaper than any chips in Chiang Mai –  but also famously tasty.

Google map: https://goo.gl/maps/TWCTjNnC3YDHLciw8

'Until the pots are dry' - where 10 baht dishes rule the menu | News by Thaiger

Khao Gang Khun Yai on Photharam-Jet Yod Road has attracted an almost fanatical following.

Business is non-stop. A steady line of people arrive throughout the day, forcing ‘grandma’ to prepare two batches of food, and that’s all gone by early afternoon.

“My grandmother loves to cook,” said Phijak Uttarapan, the 26 year old grandson. “Granny has been cooking, serving and selling food for more than 40 years. With the economy in a bad way, we thought we would open up something for students, workers and those people who are really struggling.”

'Until the pots are dry' - where 10 baht dishes rule the menu | News by Thaiger

Phijak Uttarapan’s grandmother has been cooking, serving and selling food for more than 40 years.

Most customers pay 30 baht or less. They can reduce that even further if they use a government app to subsidise payment.

Each day, grandma makes 8-9 dishes, ranging from green curry to chili dips, bamboo soups and fried vegetables, all the regular Thai dishes found in restaurants across the country.

“We have been open two weeks and have been really encouraged by the feedback,” said Phijak.

Each dish costs 10 baht. Rice costs 10 baht. Don’t ask, it’s 10 baht. Except fresh vegetables and water. They are free.

Closed every Sunday, food is sold from 6am until the pots are dry.

'Until the pots are dry' - where 10 baht dishes rule the menu | News by Thaiger

 

