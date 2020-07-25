Travel trends define future of world tourism | The Thaiger

People still want to travel, even if their options are severely limited at the moment. 84% of respondents to a Hotels.com survey admit that they are “looking forward to travelling again”. But attitudes towards have also evolved as a result of the world Covid-19 pandemic. 49% of those surveyed admit that they would “still be nervous about travelling” even after all travel bans and border restrictions have been lifted.

Respondents also admit that the pandemic has also caused them to ‘reset’ their travel expectations and priorities with healthier options being preferred over busy ‘party’ holidays, quieter locations now preferred over bustling cities, travelling with family and friends over travelling alone.

• 20% of travellers say they require reassurance from local governments and health authorities before they start travelling again

• 30% say they would feel most comfortable travelling again when a cure or vaccine has been developed

• 27% would feel reassured when their government confirms that travel is safe

They also claim that health will be their main priority when packing their suitcases next time – more important, they say, than staying connected or being fashionable. They’ll be packing hand sanitiser (61%), surgical masks (51%), disinfectant wipes (47%) and travel insurance documents (43%). Their laptops, sunglasses, magazines and books slipped down their priority list.

• 33% want to explore more of their own country

• 31% and revisit their past favourite places over discovering new places to travel

• 27% want to visit bucket list destinations

• 29% of respondents prefer to go on a domestic holiday

• 26% want to travel internationally

Even the reasons for going on a holiday in the first place have evolved during 2020. 86% of travellers believe that a holiday could be a post-pandemic “stress buster” to “enrich the mind, body and soul”.

• 51% of travellers believe that having a good hotel buffet is “key” and ranked #1 on the list of key amenities that accommodations should have. Other important amenities include fresh towels (50%) and sanitation facilities such as public hand sanitisers (48%).

But where do these travellers want to go?

• 44% want a beach resort

• 43% prefer luxury five-star hotels

• 35% preferred the independence of a vacation rental

But even more important where ‘don’t’ the travellers want to go?

36% of respondents say they will now “actively avoid” crowded places once they start travelling again. So lesser-known beaches would appeal to the cautious traveller over the more popular beach resorts, smaller boutique bars over crowded restaurant and bar tourist strips, tours to more remote, less-visited attractions rather than sitting in crowded boats or vans.

25% say they would take a romantic getaway, but 38% are more looking forward to a family get together to re-unite and to spend more time with family and friends they haven’t seen in a while.

A holiday with family (40%) or partner (31%) is also more important now than a big night out with friends (19%) or shopping (17%).

45% simply say they want a “change of scenery” and just want to travel “anywhere”.

The desire to travel appears undiminished but the priorities have been certainly changed in the past 6 months.