2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Expats
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
2 foreigners are dead in Chon Buri following 2 apparent suicides in the space of 3 days.
In the most recent, a British man was found hanging at a condominium in Pattaya yesterday. Pattaya City police were notified of the incident, at a condominium in Central Pattaya, at 1pm. Police, rescue workers and reporters rushed to the scene at a room on the third floor of the condo. The body of the 68 year old British man was discovered hanging from a door. His name is being withheld until family and the British embassy have been notified.
Police believe the man died at least 5 hours before the body was found. No signs of struggle were found on his body nor any sign of a disturbance in his room. 37 year old Chukiet Tanklang, the building’s manager, told police that a son of the housekeeper who looked after the man asked him to open the room when they couldn’t him for his daily condo cleaning.
They opened the door and found the British man deceased. Police believe the cause of death is suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.
In the other incident, the body of a 52 year old Swedish man, identified as Leif Flemming, was spotted hanging off a balcony in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district by a motorbike taxi driver at 1:30pm on Wednesday. 56 year old Wat Suwannasaroi notified police, who showed arrived at the scene as soon and learned that Mr. Flemming lived on the 2nd floor. Witnesses were also filming video clips of the scene and posting them on social media.
An initial inspection showed no injuries to the man’s body or any signs of struggle, or theft in the room.
It’s believed that he committed suicide, although Banglamung Hospital’s forensic department will provide more information after conducting an autopsy.
NOTE: A prior version of this article incorrectly identified the victim as Swiss. The victim is of Swedish nationality.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Association urges easing visa restrictions for foreign teachers
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is being urged to relax stringent visa restrictions for foreign teachers and students. The Association of Private School and Non-Formal Education delivered a letter to the government with the request, as many schools, colleges and universities find themselves without foreign teachers due to the burden of paperwork. If the move is successful foreign teachers and students already in Thailand won’t need to leave the country to upgrade their visas. The association’s chief has asked that foreign teachers and students already in the kingdom be permitted to stay legally until the end of the month so universities can […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
310 out of 50,000 repatriates tested positive for Covid-19: minister
Thailand’s foreign affairs minister has reported to the Senate that full assistance is being provided to Thai nationals stranded overseas due to the Covid-19 world pandemic. This is despite the recent controversy surrounding an Egyptian airman visiting Thailand who tested positive after visiting shopping spots in the eastern Rayong province. The minister responded to questions from Senators, pointing out that more than 50,000 Thais have been repatriated since the start of the crisis which has shut down most global travel, and that over 8,200 have registered for aid and are awaiting return trips this month. Of the Thais coming home […]
Expats
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Officers from an immigration office near Bangkok have been “suspended” after a Facebook video showed an immigration official asking for money to help “speed up his visa process”. The cation read… “This is real, such a shame, when will the cheating stop”. “Thailand is good, foreigners get Visas to work in the country. They go to the Nonthaburi Immigration for the application. The papers were submitted and the officer told the foreigner that if he wanted the application to be completed fast then it would cost 20,000 baht. The officer then put the money in his pocket.” “Nonthaburi Immigration should […]
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
Travel trends define future of world tourism
Police raid illegal motorbike parts factory in Chon Buri
COVID-19 update: 10 new imported cases including 6 returning soldiers (July 24)
Alleged rapist teacher faces additional intimidation charge
Protesters mustn’t insult monarchy: army chief
Police say protests still banned under Emergency Decree
Arrest warrant withdrawn, all charges dropped against Red Bull heir
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
Mother, daughter run over by pickup truck in Pathum Thani
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Man dies after crashing bike into lighting pole in Pattaya
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thai government sets 600 million baht aside for Oxford University Covid vaccine
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
In reversal, Australian embassy will provide visa extension letters
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
8 year old Krabi girl bitten by spider, likely venomous
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
- Bangkok3 days ago
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
- Business3 days ago
Tourism sector facing massive closures
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA recommend an extension to the emergency decree in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand