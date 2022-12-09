Connect with us

Tourism

Transport officials expect tens of thousands of bus travellers in Thailand during three-day weekend.

Published

 on 

Photo by Khaosod.

Transport officials expect tens of thousands of domestic bus travellers in Thailand during the three-day weekend from December 10-12. The managing director of the state-run Transport Co Ltd., Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, said the company has about 3,000 trips to facilitate during these days.

Sanyalak said that over 227,386 people travelled during the last long weekend from December 2-5, for Thai Father’s Day. This, he said, accounted for 23,233 trips, The Pattaya News reported.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, it is recommended that passengers comply with Transport Company regulations such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Thailand’s Constitutional Day celebrates the day Thailand adopted the first permanent constitutional monarchy in 1932. This year, the day falls on Saturday, so the following Monday will serve as a holiday instead.

Thailand is home to many stunning scenic attractions, and long weekends tend to draw many tourists to these attractions. 

In October, a three-day weekend drew thousands of tourists to some of the country’s most beautiful natural sites. Over 10,000 people ventured to Thailand’s highest mountain peak, Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon, according to officials there.

In the western Kanchanaburi province, a tourism business operator said the tourist influx in Sangkhla Buri district over this long weekend generated over 30 million baht in profits. 

During the same three-day weekend, tourists also flocked to two seafood festivals in Pattaya. The Central Pattaya shopping mall held the “Sea Bear” food festival, bringing in income for vendors. There was also a seafood festival at Terminal 21 shopping mall, which saw hundreds of vacationers stopping by.

In August, a three-day weekend drew over 57,000 visitors to the southern province of Surat Thani. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said that 24,639 foreigners made their way to one of the islands or somewhere in the province. Even more local Thai tourists came to the province, with 32,604 recorded, making a total of 57,243 people travelling over the holiday weekend.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Immigration Police to Revise Visa Extension Criteria
Expats18 mins ago

Pattaya visa legend suddenly dies of cancer
Tourism19 mins ago

Transport officials expect tens of thousands of bus travellers in Thailand during three-day weekend.
Sponsored7 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Phuket1 hour ago

Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Crime1 hour ago

Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Twitter investigation discovers mass censorship & blacklisting under previous regime
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand
Patong2 hours ago

Officials say no to floating lanterns and fireworks on Patong Beach
Protests2 hours ago

Teen protestor claims police harassment
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s Full Moon Party attracts 12,000 tourists
Media3 hours ago

License to own unicorn issued by LA animal care authority
Hot News3 hours ago

Eight celebrities to join Japanese tycoon in space venture around the moon
North East4 hours ago

In northeast Thailand, a pretty camping site is being offered for free
Weather4 hours ago

Flash flood warning issued for 9 provinces in southern Thailand
Business5 hours ago

No link between phishing and Shopee transfer scam
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending