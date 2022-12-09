Transport officials expect tens of thousands of bus travellers in Thailand during three-day weekend.

Transport officials expect tens of thousands of domestic bus travellers in Thailand during the three-day weekend from December 10-12. The managing director of the state-run Transport Co Ltd., Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, said the company has about 3,000 trips to facilitate during these days.

Sanyalak said that over 227,386 people travelled during the last long weekend from December 2-5, for Thai Father’s Day. This, he said, accounted for 23,233 trips, The Pattaya News reported.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, it is recommended that passengers comply with Transport Company regulations such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Thailand’s Constitutional Day celebrates the day Thailand adopted the first permanent constitutional monarchy in 1932. This year, the day falls on Saturday, so the following Monday will serve as a holiday instead.

Thailand is home to many stunning scenic attractions, and long weekends tend to draw many tourists to these attractions.

In October, a three-day weekend drew thousands of tourists to some of the country’s most beautiful natural sites. Over 10,000 people ventured to Thailand’s highest mountain peak, Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon, according to officials there.

In the western Kanchanaburi province, a tourism business operator said the tourist influx in Sangkhla Buri district over this long weekend generated over 30 million baht in profits.

During the same three-day weekend, tourists also flocked to two seafood festivals in Pattaya. The Central Pattaya shopping mall held the “Sea Bear” food festival, bringing in income for vendors. There was also a seafood festival at Terminal 21 shopping mall, which saw hundreds of vacationers stopping by.

In August, a three-day weekend drew over 57,000 visitors to the southern province of Surat Thani. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said that 24,639 foreigners made their way to one of the islands or somewhere in the province. Even more local Thai tourists came to the province, with 32,604 recorded, making a total of 57,243 people travelling over the holiday weekend.