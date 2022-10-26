Long weekend in Thailand draws tourists to natural sites

Thailand’s recent three-day weekend drew tourists to some of the country’s most beautiful natural sites. Over 10,000 people ventured to Thailand’s highest mountain peak, Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon, according to officials there.

Tourists visited a number of other natural sites as well. In the western Kanchanaburi province, a tourism business operator said the tourist influx in Sangkhla Buri district over the long weekend generated over 30 million baht in profits. The district is known for its misty scenery during cooler months.

Another popular spot last weekend was the Lam Ta Kong viewpoint in Khao Yai National Park. Campgrounds at the scenic viewpoint were filled with tourists who wanted to stay overnight, The Bangkok Post reported. The park’s chief said all accommodations at the protected reserve, including at the viewpoint, were booked out over the long weekend.

Khao Yai is Thailand’s first national park. Due to the abundance of flora and fauna, the Khao Yai National Park has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The park has hotels that are perfect for “glamping” (glamorous camping) against the backdrop of the enticing wilderness.

Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain peak, often draws many outdoor adventurers to its campgrounds. Doi Inthanon is 2,565 metres above sea level.

Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi has many breathtaking views, including its “underwater temple”.

If you’re a nature lover planning a getaway for the next long weekend, one of these three spots might be a good way to go.