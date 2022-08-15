Connect with us

Tourism

Another long weekend brings huge crowds to Surat Thani

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Holiday weekend brings crowds to Surat Thani. (via Pïchät)

Another long holiday weekend has benefited tourism in southern Thailand, as the province of Surat Thani recorded over 57,000 visitors. Both domestic and foreign travellers made their way down to Surat’s popular islands for the 3-day weekend.

Data shared by the Surat Thani office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand said that 24,639 foreigners made their way to one of the islands or somewhere in the province. Even more local Thai tourists came to the province, with 32,604 recorded, making a total of 57,243 people travelling over the holiday weekend.

The TAT office predicted a total revenue of nearly 456 million baht from tourism this weekend, with the average foreigner outspending the average Thai by about 1,200 baht, 3,696 on average per foreigner and 2,507 on average per Thai tourist.

The average stay during the holiday weekend was 3 nights and local hotels reported an average occupancy rate of 54.39%, though the rates were likely much higher at the Full Moon Party on Koh Pha Ngan, where most properties sell out every month. The party was one of the main draws this weekend, with estimates of 10,000 people attending, about half the numbers from last month’s party during the longer five-day holiday weekend.

The director of the TAT Surat Thani office credited the beautiful weather over the weekend as a primary factor encouraging travel. They pointed out that the popularity of diving in Koh Tao and an event in Koh Samui had also drawn people out to the islands.

The larger number of Thai tourists could also be attributed to the fact that, while foreigners often overlook the local mainland, the province does have beaches, forests, waterfalls, and other sites of natural beauty that domestic travellers take the time to enjoy.

“The sea is beautiful recently and worth visiting, especially on all three popular islands. Koh Phangan was holding a full moon party, Koh Samui had a trail competition, and Koh Tao had a lot of diving tourists. Several tourist attractions on the mainland such as forests, water pouring, and Ratchaprapa Dam were also busy this weekend,”

SOURCE: TPN National

For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism24 seconds ago

4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Chon Buri18 mins ago

Mountain B fire claims 19th life, 23 year old woman dies in hospital
Tourism48 mins ago

Another long weekend brings huge crowds to Surat Thani
Sponsored3 hours ago

British International School Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Travel54 mins ago

Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
Crime57 mins ago

1 dead, 4 injured as gunmen rampage at a Bangkok wedding
Crime1 hour ago

Tenant fined 140,000 baht for keeping dog in Bangkok condominium
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya1 hour ago

Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
Health2 hours ago

Which type of health insurance do you need in Thailand?
Thailand2 hours ago

Gunman wounds 8 in Jerusalem, 48 dead in Israeli Gaza strikes
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand among top 5 destinations for Chinese travelers | GMT
Travel15 hours ago

Where to find underrated international cuisines in Bangkok
Bangkok16 hours ago

Chinatown manhole covers to use art, tech to become cultural map
Transport17 hours ago

Man fights Indian Railways for 22 years for justice (and 9 baht)
Events19 hours ago

Tourism Minister visits Full Moon Party, supports later curfew
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending