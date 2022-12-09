Expats
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
The Pattaya expat community is saddened to learn today that one of its most loved members, Darren McGarry, has died suddenly after a long battle with cancer.
Manchester-born McGarry was the founder of the successful Pattaya-based visa company Key Visa, reported Pattaya Mail.
He established a business in Bangkok before moving to Pattaya almost 30 years ago where he married a local woman in 2010.
Friends paid tribute to his flair for helping expats seeking visa extensions in Thailand as well as jumping through loopholes to help the expat community get visas for Thai wives and girlfriends who wanted to move to the respective homelands of their partners.
McGarry was also well known to the British embassy in Bangkok and was a trusted contact for expats seeking British passports without having to return to the UK.
Over the past few years, he’s soldiered on despite cancer sapping his strength and limiting his public life. But despite the pain, he always tried to help those seeking his wisdom and continued to work at his last premises next to Big C on Sukhumvit, Pattaya.
Matthew Razza Raspin was one of many to pay tribute on Facebook.
“So sad to hear this news. Rest in peace Darren McGarry. You helped me and my wife with our wedding certificate, the daughter’s birth certificate, the daughter’s passport the wife’s tourist visa and then the wife’s settlement visa. You were always available for a chat, we loved to sit back and talk about the good old days of Pattaya. You became a very good friend. You’ll be sadly missed by many my mate.”
Stan Monaghan echoed many sentiments.
“He will leave a huge hole in lots of people’s lives.”
Micky Plumb provided a humorous anecdote while paying tribute to his friend.
“I used his service to take my wife’s passport to the UK Embassy in Bangkok. I picked up the passport, came home and put the passport in the safe. My wife quickly went and checked the passport. He had given me a Ladyboy‘s passport by mistake, probably due to us chatting about home, laughing and joking in his office. That took some explaining to the Mrs I can tell you. Only in Thailand. Great guy from the same part of the world I come from near Manchester. He’ll be missed.”
He will be sadly missed by both family, friends and customers.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Thieves mess with the wrong gold shop owner in northern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Immigration Police to Revise Visa Extension Criteria
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Transport officials expect tens of thousands of bus travellers in Thailand during three-day weekend.
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets in Thailand
Twitter investigation discovers mass censorship & blacklisting under previous regime
Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand
Officials say no to floating lanterns and fireworks on Patong Beach
Teen protestor claims police harassment
Thailand’s Full Moon Party attracts 12,000 tourists
License to own unicorn issued by LA animal care authority
Eight celebrities to join Japanese tycoon in space venture around the moon
In northeast Thailand, a pretty camping site is being offered for free
Flash flood warning issued for 9 provinces in southern Thailand
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis7 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Crime3 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Crime1 day ago
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Recent comments: