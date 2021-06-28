Tourism
Tourism Minister threatens to cancel travel stimulus if only some operators benefit
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister says if all operators cannot benefit from a domestic travel stimulus scheme, it may be cancelled. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says he will meet with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to ensure everyone in the sector can be helped by the scheme.
According to the Bangkok Post, the government plans to launch the Tour Teaw Thai scheme in August. The scheme offers a 40% subsidy to 1 million domestic tourists, on packages priced at up to 5,000 baht. However, Wasuchet Sophonsathien from the Thai Transportation Operators Association points out that many people will choose air travel over tour buses. His association has called on the Tourism Ministry to help its members prepare for Thailand’s re-opening.
According to Wasuchet, tour bus operators are unlikely to reap rewards from the scheme as the demand for air travel means buses are likely to only be used for short distances. Operators are requesting at least 25,000 of the 1 million trips covered, based on bus capacity of 40 seats. Wasuchet says his association is also calling for financial aid of 840 million baht from the scheme’s budget of 5 billion baht.
“Roughly 10,000 vehicles out of 30,000 – 40,000 buses in service are ready to serve tourists in the next few months, but operators need financial support to keep the vehicles in good condition.”
According to Wasuchet, it costs around 200,000 baht per vehicle to maintain the buses according to the safety standards laid down by the Department of Transport. He says the government can help operators by using the Road Safety Fund for special maintenance projects. He points out that this support is regularly available for the “7 Dangerous Days” during holiday periods and helps operators prepare vehicles for domestic holiday travel.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourism Minister threatens to cancel travel stimulus if only some operators benefit
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
Businesses in dark red zones appeal for government aid
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Bereaved families remember loved ones lost in Miami building collapse – VIDEO
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Chum Saeng Hospital closed after 4 staff contract Covid-19
Gunshots on Jomtien Beach road, no injuries.
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Chon Buri orders beach, market closure; Navy closes 12 beaches
What’s that wind smell like to you? Myanmar authorities blaze drugs valued at $670 mil US dollars
Poll: Majority of Thai people against 120 day reopening plan
Former military conscript arrested for Child pornography in Tak
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Laos gets in on high speed rail project
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Angry ex allegedly sets motorcycle on fire in school parking garage
Medical researchers look into combining vaccines to beat Delta variant
Narcotics Control Board announce recent drug busts, heroin and cocaine sent by mail
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Best of3 days ago
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok4 days ago
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
- Central Thailand18 hours ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Bangkok2 days ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket governor outlines plans to track and trace foreign arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?