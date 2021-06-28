Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok

Maya Taylor

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

Bangkok has reported its first case of the Beta variant of Covid-19, originally detected in South Africa. According to a Bangkok Post report, the patient had contact with an infected person in the southern province of Narathiwat. Hundreds of cases of the Beta variant have already been reported in southern Thailand and are believed to have been imported from Malaysia. Supakit Sirilak from the Department of Medical Sciences is expected to host a press conference on the matter today.

Yesterday, 11 new infection clusters were reported across 8 provinces, with places like construction camps, markets, and factories all coming in for close scrutiny. 4 of the 11 clusters are in Bangkok. There are now 111 active Covid-19 clusters in the country.

Natthapol Nakpanich from the National Security Council chaired a meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in which officials discussed the rising infections in Bangkok and other dark red zones, as well as the situation in the south of the country. Most cases in the north and south of the country have been linked to social gatherings, whereas in the east and central provinces, infections are spreading from factories and markets.

Yesterday, Thailand reported 3,995 new infections and another 42 deaths, meaning the Kingdom has now recorded 244,447 infections and 1,912 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Yesterday, the capital recorded its highest number of new cases and the highest number of deaths, at 137 and 27 respectively. The crisis in the Bangkok area and in the south of the country has led to a new round of restrictions being imposed for 30 days from today.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 seconds ago

First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 mins ago

Businesses in dark red zones appeal for government aid
World58 mins ago

Bereaved families remember loved ones lost in Miami building collapse – VIDEO

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya8 hours ago

Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Chum Saeng Hospital closed after 4 staff contract Covid-19
Crime15 hours ago

Gunshots on Jomtien Beach road, no injuries.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
Thai Life17 hours ago

Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Chon Buri orders beach, market closure; Navy closes 12 beaches
Crime18 hours ago

What’s that wind smell like to you? Myanmar authorities blaze drugs valued at $670 mil US dollars
Tourism19 hours ago

Poll: Majority of Thai people against 120 day reopening plan
Thailand19 hours ago

Former military conscript arrested for Child pornography in Tak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand20 hours ago

Laos gets in on high speed rail project
Thailand21 hours ago

Activist group seeks to dissolve ruling Palang Pracharath Party, PM’s resignation
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending