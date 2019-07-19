Thailand’s marijuana and massage-led tourism recovery | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand’s marijuana and massage-led tourism recovery
The new Thai minister for tourism and sports says he can lure Europeans and Americans back to Thailand with the promise of massage and marijuana – medical marijuana!
The newly sworn-in political “newbie” told the media on Wednesday that he is well aware of the drop in visitors from the US and Europe. He says he hopes plans to promote the two will become a reality between six months and a year. He claimed that there are many tourists with pro-marijuana views who would come as a result.
Confidence in Thailand’s ‘teflon” tourism industry has been shaken by claims from business groups, hoteliers and local vendors in tourism hot spots that tourism in May and June was down 30%, compared to the same months last year. Pipat said he recognised the strength of the baht at around 30 baht to the US dollar was dampening tourism from some western countries.
Thailand’s tourism copes with surging baht headache
PHOTO: Thailand’s new tourism & sports minister, Piphat Ratchakitprakarn, hoping the finance ministry will listen to his pleas about the high baht
Thailand’s new tourism & sports minister, Piphat Ratchakitprakarn, is blaming the surge of the baht for sucking the life out of tourist arrivals into Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.
Piphat yesterday said he’ll discuss with the Bank of Thailand and the finance minister what can be done to help support the industry.
Bloomberg report that Thailand’s currency is among the strongest in emerging markets over the past 12 months. The central bank says it’s “concerned about the advance” and the Bank’s Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob says they are actively tracking the currency’s movements closely and are prepared to act.
SOURCE: Tourism and sports ministry
The tourism minister says that most tourists are surprised when they arrive in Thailand because their currencies don’t buy as much baht as it used to.
“Tourism is considered to be one of our country’s main revenue drivers. I will do everything I can to make sure that arrivals increase and more revenue is generated than before.”
Tourism is a vital slice of the economic pie and accounts for nearly a fifth of gross domestic product when all downstream advantages of tourism are measured. Arrivals in June fell to 2.9 million from 3.03 million a year earlier.
Piphat also mentioned in his first meeting with the media that he intended to tackle tourist concerns about safety, and to promote the industry across the entire nation, not just the traditional tourist hot spots.
“We must encourage tourism in all 77 provinces.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg – Natnicha Chuwiruch
New Thai Tourism & Sports Minister has a wish-list to improve tourism
PHOTO: Tourism and Sports Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakan – mots.go.th
The new Thai Tourism and Sports Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakan, has set out a shortlist of priorities in his new role. He says setting and maintaining better safety standards are vital to regain the confidence of foreign tourists.
The minister says he would also discuss the high baht with the Finance Ministry and Bank of Thailand saying that this issue has made Thailand more expensive for foreigners than in the past and was a deterrent.
He proposed that his Ministry would engage volunteer police in tourism communities around Thailand to supervise visitors. The initiative will start later this year in time for the peak season.
He said that extending the waiver of visa fees for tourists will also be discussed when the new parliament sits from July 25. Pipat also told the Bangkok Post that he will talk to the private sector about enhancing tourism attractions in all provinces, “pushing local tourism to the forefront”.
Pipat Ratchakitprakan took on the Tourism and Sports portfolio after his wife, Natee Ratchakitprakan, a Bhumjaithai party-list candidate, was disqualified and banned from politics for five years after a court ruled that she failed to disclose some assets and debts six years ago.
TMD issues a new weather warning for tropical storm Danas
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued another warning about tropical storm Danas since saying it’s on the move, from the Philippines’ Luzon, north and north-eastward into the East China Sea. The storm appears headed for Taiwan and likely to dump plenty of heavy rain on the way.
The storm is ‘sucking’ in moisture from the Indian Ocean across southern Thailand, causing additional rain in the southern and central provinces.
The influence of DANAS will intensify the monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand on July 18 and 19 brining outbreaks of heavy rain to the South, the East and the lower Central regions of Thailand.
“People should beware of flash floods and water runoff, according to the warning.”
TMD advises that all ships proceed with caution, and small boats remain ashore.
Possible isolated heavy rains are forecast for…
July 18
Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
July 19
Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
