Tweet forces Suvarnabhumi immigration to explain long lines | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Tweet forces Suvarnabhumi immigration to explain long lines
PHOTO: Travel Daily Media
“Suvarnabhumi hell for tourists. Look at queues today. Never seen this long.”
In response to English-language teacher Andrew Biggs complaining about the long queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Immigration Bureau says it had already mobilised more personnel to facilitate immigration clearance.
Biggs, the owner of Andrew Biggs Academy and co-director of andrewbiggs.com, an English language-learning website for Thais, posted a Twitter message in Thai on Wednesday: “Suvarnabhumi hell for tourists. Look at queues today. Never seen this long.”
“Several counters are closed during rush hours. Don’t understand.”
The day after Biggs posted another Twitter message in Thai.
“Suvarnabhumi is not hell but it is the gateway to our beloved Thailand. Yesterday, I was very dissatisfied with what I saw because I was worried about Thailand’s image in the eyes of foreign tourists who have just arrived. I would like to ask the authorities to consider this issue and I believe we could solve it.”
Pol Colonel Choengron Rimpadee, deputy commander of Immigration Police Division 2 and spokesman of the division, responded yesterday saying he ordered an inquiry into the issue. He noted that Biggs had arrived at the same time as 44 flights with 4,500 passengers between noon and 2pm.
“Immigration Police Division 2 always mobilises all its immigration officers to be stationed at all counters in all zones to speed up clearance of arriving passengers when many flights arrive at the same time.”
Each immigration officer is in charge of carrying out seven steps for immigration clearance: checking each passenger’s face with the passport photo, checking visas, checking possible blacklisting, scanning fingerprints, taking a photo, stamping the entry approval, and interviewing the passenger. He said each immigration officer took about 50 seconds to handle a passenger’s clearance.
“During rush hours, the immigration counters at Suvarnabhumi Airport could clear about 2,000 passengers within an hour, but the immigration officers also had to be on alert for foreign criminals trying to pass themselves off as tourists, and many passengers were not allowed to enter the Kingdom.”
He said their inquiry found that Biggs had waited for about an hour to pass through an immigration counter.
He said Biggs used a Bus gate, coming by a bus from his plane to the arrival terminal at 1.01pm. He said Biggs started waiting in his queue at 1.06pm and he passed through the counter at 2:06pm.
Choengron said the hall where Biggs had waited for immigration clearance could accommodate some 500 passengers but some 20 flights arrived at nearly the same time and hence more than 1,200 passengers had to wait in queues in the hall, causing the lines to extend beyond the hall.
He added that officials managed to shorten the lines within 30 minutes.
A spokesperson for the Immigration Police Division 2 added that the bureau had contingency plans to handle the overwhelming number of passengers arriving at the same time. For example, officials resting after their shifts are called in urgently to help, and volunteers are also called in to advise passengers on filling the immigration forms.
The spokesman said the bureau appreciated Biggs’s concerns and would invite him for consultation and his opinions would be referred to when the bureau consults with other concerned agencies on how to deal with long queues at the airport.
(The Thaiger notes that the additional process of taking imprints from each finger and the thumbs adds another 20-30 seconds to the processing time of each passenger)
Original story: The Nation
Bangkok
Zambian arrested on overstay and animal cruelty charges in Samut Prakhan
PHOTO: khaosod.co.th
Thai immigration police have arrested a Zambian man for an alleged overstay and committing acts of cruelty following a Facebook post that sought help for the dog.
The Nation reports that 27 year old Wachisa Sikwese has been arrested by Immigration police. They reported that Sikwese was arrested shortly after Watchdog Thailand spotted a Facebook post that sought help for an abused Siberian Husky at the Avenue Beach Condo in Tambon Bang Sao Thong in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok.
A resident at the same condo posted a message on July 13 that a foreigner had beaten up and injured a Siberian Husky causing it to howl in pain.
Watchdog Thailand officials then led police from the Bang Sao Thong Police Station and Samut Prakan’s immigration office to check the condo where they found Sikwese.
Officials say the Zambian man has two Siberian Huskies. The hind legs of the female one, which is four months old, were broken while the male one, which is eight months old, was not injured. The man told officials the female dog bit him and damaged the power adaptor of his laptop computer so he punched it.
When police checked, they found that Sikwese had entered Thailand on July 5, 2013 to study at a university and he was allowed to stay until March 11, 2018. He was found to have overstayed his visa by 489 days.
The two dogs were handed over to the Watchdog Thailand for care and rehabilitation while the Zambian has now been charged with overstaying his visa and animal cruelty.
Police will also summon the owner of the room, who faces a fine for not reporting to immigration officials that he had rented his room out to a foreigner.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: The Nation
Bangkok
Allegedly drunk motorcyclist hits 14 year old on a bicycle – VIDEO
Police are looking for a motorcyclist who was caught on surveillance camera in Bang Pakong, a district in southern Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok, driving the wrong way – ghost riding – down a street and hitting a 14 year old boy on his bike.
The teenager was just waiting on the side of the road with the bicycle’s wheels sitting in the gutter when he was struck.
Worawut Chuthaisong, who was already starting to provide an income for his family, according to Thai Rath, had just finished the morning washing. The teenager was also also employed to clean dishes to help ends meet and send his 5 and 7 year old siblings to school.
Witnesses told police that the motorcycle driver appeared drunk and after the collision got back on his bike and fled the scene. No one noticed the letters on the bike’s registration plate but said it was a Honda Click with the number ‘8483’.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial
Bangkok Expressway has started a 3 month trial run of the extension of the Blue Line train service from Hua Lampong station to Bang Kae station.
Thai PBS report the the Blue Line, between Taopoon terminal and Bang Kae, is expected to be officially launched at the end of this month. Another extension of the same line from Taopoon to Tha Phra, which has nine stations, is expected become operational next March.
The MRT governor Pakapong Sirikanthamat says he will announce whether the three-month trial from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae will be free of charge at a press conference.
The opening of the two extensions, between Hua Lampong and Bang Kae and between Taopoon and Tha Phra, will make the Blue Line a Circle Line covering both inner Bangkok and its suburbs.
The entire distance of 47 kilometres includes 38 stations and travelling time along the whole line is estimated at one and a half hours at an average speed of 35 kph. The train fares will remain unchanged, ranging from 14 to 42 baht.
The service on another extension from Taopoon to Tha Phra, which is tentatively scheduled to launch next March, is expected to add a further 100,000 commuters a day, bringing the total number of people using the Circle Line to between 400,000 and 500,000 a day.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Zambian arrested on overstay and animal cruelty charges in Samut Prakhan
Wild animals and wild flowers – tulip season at the Khon Kaen Zoo
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Allegedly drunk motorcyclist hits 14 year old on a bicycle – VIDEO
Thailand’s marijuana and massage-led tourism recovery
Tweet forces Suvarnabhumi immigration to explain long lines
Bangkok’s Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial
Phang Nga Governor puts region on alert for flash flooding
National agenda will be prepared for dugong conservation in Thailand
Controversial “Law of the Jungle” episode in Thailand pulled by South Korea’s SBS
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
British expat arrested over dog attack in Phuket. 15 year old dog ‘ok’.
Thailand’s tourism copes with surging baht headache
43 year old British man arrested over Phuket dog attack
UPDATE: Thai PM tells Phuket people to “stop ripping off tourists”
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Entertainment2 hours ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
- Thailand3 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Expats2 days ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Hot News8 hours ago
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
- Crime3 days ago
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
- Phuket1 day ago
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
- Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Thai PM tells Phuket people to “stop ripping off tourists”