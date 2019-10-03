Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians | The Thaiger

Take a walk around the markets of Pratunam in downtown Bangkok and you’ll soon discover there’s a new type of tourist in town. For years, Thailand’s tourism scene was dominated by Chinese visitors, with 10.5 million in 2018 alone, accounting for about 28% of total foreign arrivals. It still is.

But after the tour boat Phoenix, carrying mostly Chinese tourists, sank off the southern coast of Phuket in July last year, killing 47, the number of visitors from China, which had been increasing every year, began to decline.

In their wake, the number of tourists from India is now starting to increase, with a record 180,000 visiting in June alone, according to the Thai tourism ministry. More direct flights, a visa-fee waiver and, most importantly, increasing middle class wealth, is spurring on the number of Indian arrivals. The Tourism Authority of Thailand says those arrivals are up more than 20% for the first five months of 2019, compared to last year.

Arrivals from China, meanwhile, were 4% down over the same period, still equating to 4.8 million tourists, whereas just 787,195 came from India.

The rapid expansion of India’s middle class is prompting Thai tourism officials to raise their estimates of how many visitors will come from India, with its population of 1.3 billion. At least 10 million are now expected to arrive by 2028, a more than five-fold increase. That sort of growth trajectory would mimic the rise of Chinese tourists, from 800,000 in 2008 to more than 10 million last year.

Preecha Champi, a Thai Hotels Association board member, sas Indian tourists differed from Chinese ones in that they rarely came as part of a tour group because they are already confident in their English.