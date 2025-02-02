Thai Cabinet allocates 3.14 billion baht for new Phuket hospital

Picture courtesy of PSU Phuket

The Thai Cabinet has sanctioned a budget of 3.14 billion baht for the establishment of Songklanagarind Hospital Phuket, a significant healthcare endeavour under Prince of Songkla University (PSU).

This project, scheduled for execution between 2026 and 2029, is designed to bolster healthcare services across Phuket and the Andaman region.

The allocated funds are set to be distributed over four fiscal years: 2026 will receive 749.50 million baht (US$22 million), 2027 will have 1,031.89 million baht (US$30.5 million), 2028 will be allocated 938.92 million baht (US$27.8 million), and 2029 will receive 420 million baht (US$12.4 million).

PSU is also required to submit a budget request for 2026 in line with Section 26 of the Budget Procedure Act B.E. 2561 for allocations exceeding 1 billion baht (US$29.5 million) to the Budget Bureau.

According to Cabinet minutes, the hospital is deemed essential for tackling public health system challenges in Phuket and the Andaman region.

The province currently struggles with a lack of skilled medical personnel equipped to manage complex diseases and has inadequate workforce development in health sciences and public health.

These issues are particularly pressing due to Phuket’s significant role in the high-value tourism sector and the escalating demand for medical tourism services.

To address these issues, PSU intends to enhance medical education and workforce development in the area. Their plans include training new graduates, improving the skills of existing professionals, and developing specialised skills to support both public and private healthcare sectors.

Phuket hospital

The initiative is part of Thailand’s broader strategy to establish itself as a global leader in medical tourism. The Songklanagarind Hospital Phuket will feature a 300-bed specialised medical centre offering advanced tertiary care, precision medicine, and telemedicine services.

It aims to complement the existing Ministry of Public Health hospitals in the region by providing treatment for complex diseases and reinforcing the overall healthcare system.

Additionally, the hospital will play a crucial role in the Phuket Health Sandbox project, which integrates public health advancements with economic development. With an emphasis on research, innovation, and sustainability, PSU envisions the facility as pivotal in strengthening Thailand’s position as a leader in medical tourism.

In April 2023, the newly promoted 500-bed Songklanagarind Phuket Hospital was anticipated to generate 1.6 billion baht (US$47.3 million) annually from international visitors.

The announcement followed an event where MBK Group donated 36 rai of land valued at 400 million baht (US$11.8 million), situated next to the Red Mountain Golf Course in Kathu, to PSU for the hospital’s construction, reported The Phuket News.

In October 2022, the Cabinet approved over 5.1 billion baht (US$150 million) to construct the Andaman International Health Centre on a 141-rai site in Mai Khao, at the northern tip of Phuket. However, this project did not materialise despite years of promotion by government officials.