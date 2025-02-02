Thai Cabinet allocates 3.14 billion baht for new Phuket hospital

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 2, 2025
175 2 minutes read
Thai Cabinet allocates 3.14 billion baht for new Phuket hospital
Picture courtesy of PSU Phuket

The Thai Cabinet has sanctioned a budget of 3.14 billion baht for the establishment of Songklanagarind Hospital Phuket, a significant healthcare endeavour under Prince of Songkla University (PSU).

This project, scheduled for execution between 2026 and 2029, is designed to bolster healthcare services across Phuket and the Andaman region.

Advertisements

The allocated funds are set to be distributed over four fiscal years: 2026 will receive 749.50 million baht (US$22 million), 2027 will have 1,031.89 million baht (US$30.5 million), 2028 will be allocated 938.92 million baht (US$27.8 million), and 2029 will receive 420 million baht (US$12.4 million).

PSU is also required to submit a budget request for 2026 in line with Section 26 of the Budget Procedure Act B.E. 2561 for allocations exceeding 1 billion baht (US$29.5 million) to the Budget Bureau.

Related Articles

According to Cabinet minutes, the hospital is deemed essential for tackling public health system challenges in Phuket and the Andaman region.

The province currently struggles with a lack of skilled medical personnel equipped to manage complex diseases and has inadequate workforce development in health sciences and public health.

These issues are particularly pressing due to Phuket’s significant role in the high-value tourism sector and the escalating demand for medical tourism services.

Advertisements

To address these issues, PSU intends to enhance medical education and workforce development in the area. Their plans include training new graduates, improving the skills of existing professionals, and developing specialised skills to support both public and private healthcare sectors.

Phuket hospital

The initiative is part of Thailand’s broader strategy to establish itself as a global leader in medical tourism. The Songklanagarind Hospital Phuket will feature a 300-bed specialised medical centre offering advanced tertiary care, precision medicine, and telemedicine services.

It aims to complement the existing Ministry of Public Health hospitals in the region by providing treatment for complex diseases and reinforcing the overall healthcare system.

Additionally, the hospital will play a crucial role in the Phuket Health Sandbox project, which integrates public health advancements with economic development. With an emphasis on research, innovation, and sustainability, PSU envisions the facility as pivotal in strengthening Thailand’s position as a leader in medical tourism.

In April 2023, the newly promoted 500-bed Songklanagarind Phuket Hospital was anticipated to generate 1.6 billion baht (US$47.3 million) annually from international visitors.

The announcement followed an event where MBK Group donated 36 rai of land valued at 400 million baht (US$11.8 million), situated next to the Red Mountain Golf Course in Kathu, to PSU for the hospital’s construction, reported The Phuket News.

In October 2022, the Cabinet approved over 5.1 billion baht (US$150 million) to construct the Andaman International Health Centre on a 141-rai site in Mai Khao, at the northern tip of Phuket. However, this project did not materialise despite years of promotion by government officials.

Latest Thailand News
Rayong police probe thief&#8217;s death after alleged self-shooting (video) Crime News

Rayong police probe thief’s death after alleged self-shooting (video)

3 hours ago
Man arrested after 18 years for assaulting minor in Thailand Crime News

Man arrested after 18 years for assaulting minor in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai Cabinet allocates 3.14 billion baht for new Phuket hospital Phuket News

Thai Cabinet allocates 3.14 billion baht for new Phuket hospital

3 hours ago
Thailand tops travel list for Chinese New Year celebrations Thailand News

Thailand tops travel list for Chinese New Year celebrations

5 hours ago
Thai app Jagat banned for illegal gambling activities Crime News

Thai app Jagat banned for illegal gambling activities

5 hours ago
Deadly crash on Western Ring Road: 2 killed, 3 injured Road deaths

Deadly crash on Western Ring Road: 2 killed, 3 injured

5 hours ago
Thai police crackdown on border call centre gangs Crime News

Thai police crackdown on border call centre gangs

5 hours ago
Uttaradit fried chicken vendor wins 12 million baht lottery Thailand News

Uttaradit fried chicken vendor wins 12 million baht lottery

6 hours ago
Explosives found near election unit in Chumphon oil palm plantation Thailand News

Explosives found near election unit in Chumphon oil palm plantation

6 hours ago
Thai hostages freed by Hamas set for repatriation from Israel Thailand News

Thai hostages freed by Hamas set for repatriation from Israel

6 hours ago
Civil servant caught filming police officers in Khon Kaen restroom Crime News

Civil servant caught filming police officers in Khon Kaen restroom

6 hours ago
Illegal recycling site found with 3,600 tonnes of power lines Crime News

Illegal recycling site found with 3,600 tonnes of power lines

7 hours ago
Tourist bus plunges into ravine in Phuket, injuring nine Phuket News

Tourist bus plunges into ravine in Phuket, injuring nine

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s air quality crisis: 64 provinces hit by severe dust pollution Thailand News

Thailand’s air quality crisis: 64 provinces hit by severe dust pollution

7 hours ago
Thailand sees slight temperature rise with isolated southern storms Thailand News

Thailand sees slight temperature rise with isolated southern storms

7 hours ago
Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured Central Thailand News

Gas explosion in Nonthaburi townhouse leaves 1 injured

1 day ago
Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya Central Thailand News

Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya

1 day ago
Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani Central Thailand News

Car rental leads police to massive drug haul in Pathum Thani

1 day ago
Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan Central Thailand News

Phichit candidate reportedly abducted in Nakhon Sawan

1 day ago
Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya Crime News

Swiss tourist reunited with lost Samsung mobile in Pattaya

1 day ago
Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained Crime News

Fire erupts at Ubon Ratchathani petrol station, blaze contained

1 day ago
Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30 Finance

Kasikornbank: Verify SIM card name by April 30

1 day ago
Thai police uncover illegal Bitcoin mining, costing 500 million baht Bangkok News

Thai police uncover illegal Bitcoin mining, costing 500 million baht

1 day ago
Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok campaign targets rice field burning to combat air pollution

1 day ago
Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to leave Thailand with 5m baht surety Bangkok News

Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to leave Thailand with 5m baht surety

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 2, 2025
175 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thailand tops travel list for Chinese New Year celebrations

Thailand tops travel list for Chinese New Year celebrations

5 hours ago
Thai app Jagat banned for illegal gambling activities

Thai app Jagat banned for illegal gambling activities

5 hours ago
Deadly crash on Western Ring Road: 2 killed, 3 injured

Deadly crash on Western Ring Road: 2 killed, 3 injured

5 hours ago
Thai police crackdown on border call centre gangs

Thai police crackdown on border call centre gangs

5 hours ago